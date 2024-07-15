Staten Island GOP’s Sam Pirozzolo Unloads on Dirty Media Following Trump Assassination Attempt “You Guys Should Be Ashamed” (Video)

For years the mainstream media has aided and abetted Democrats in their violent and dehumanizing language against Donald Trump and conservatives.

And yet, when their constant mantra contributed to the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, suddenly the media is engaged in collective navel gazing and questioning of “What happened?” “What motivated the shooter?” “Wherever did he get his violent thoughts from?”

At a press conference following the assassination attempt, Sam Pirozzolo from the Staten Island GOP did not let members of the MSM get away with their nonsense.

A reporter asked Pirozzolo if he knew the shooter was allegedly a registered Republican, “You guys know about that?”

Pirozzolo asked, “I don’t know who you are, so I’d just like to… Before I answer your question, what’s your name?”

The reporter responded, “Daniel.”

Pirozzolo asked, “Daniel, from where?”

“From NBC.”

Pirozzolo asked another reporter, “And sir, where are you from?”

That reporter responded, “Burkett with Channel 7.”

And then Pirozzolo scorched the room.

“Okay. So you want to talk about the fact the guy may be a Republican, or at least registered in the Republican Party, which anybody in this country is free to do.”

One of the reporters said, “I didn’t ask that question, by the way.”

Pirozzolo reponded, “That’s fine. But you did suggest, and you’re talking about rhetoric. So are you saying that it’s not okay for us to denounce violence? Are you saying that we should wait until we know what’s going on?”

“Everybody on the planet knows that you have MSNBC, The New York Times, Rachel Maddow, The View, you have Maxine Waters. ‘Oh, let’s get in their faces.'”

“You have this going on every day, and you dare to say to us, shouldn’t we wait? No, we shouldn’t wait. Right now is the time to say that we need to cool things down. We don’t have to wait for your permission. We don’t have to wait for anybody’s permission, regardless of this young man’s motivation.”

“What he did was wrong. He tried to assassinate a President of the United States, and you stand there and say, ‘Well, maybe I should wait. Maybe it’s okay?'”

“Are you saying the fact that he was registered to the Republican Party absolves him of everything, absolves all of the media, of all of the coverage they’ve done for the last 10 years? Absolutely not. That is a pathetic question, and I think you guys should be ashamed. I mean, I don’t know you personally, but it’s pathetic that you would even suggest that he’s a Republican, therefore everything is okay.”

“When you have social media, you have control of the media, you talk about the laptop, you talk about Russian collusion, all of that we have to forget because maybe this guy was registered or is registered to the Republican Party.”

“You should be ashamed of yourselves.”

A reporter replied, “I don’t think what he’s saying is that. I think what they’re saying is when he says they did it. They did it. They don’t know that.”

Pirozzolo responded, “It’s what I’m saying. Listen, I take all these DEI classes, and in the DEI classes, they say that it’s not what the question is. It’s how the person who perceives the question takes it. That’s how I take it.”

Watch: