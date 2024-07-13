Feds ‘Confident’ MULTIPLE SUSPECTS Will Be Charged for Distributing Ketamine Resulting in the Overdose Death of ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry

As one would expect, a high-profile, multi-agency investigation in the overdose death of a Hollywood star is generating non-stop leaks by investigators to the press and building up expectations that criminal charges may be upcoming for the suspects involved in the fatality.

Federal agents investigating the death of ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry are reportedly ‘confident’ they will charge the suspects involved in his fatal drug overdose.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) plans to charge ‘multiple people’ with ‘drug distribution resulting in death or great bodily injury.’

This is a first-degree felony that carries a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Daily Mail reported:

“The authorities are reportedly investigating doctors if they wrote prescriptions ‘deemed outside the scope of medical necessity’ as well as Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife Brooke Mueller.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office will ultimately determine any prosecutions.

“TMZ also reported that the DEA agents tasked with investigating the ‘resulting in death’ charge are reportedly the same ones who apprehended the suspects and closed the case in Mac Miller’s 2018 fatal drug overdose.”

Brooke Mueller has reportedly been cooperating with the criminal investigation, as authorities seized an iPhone and a laptop from her.

She insists that she had nothing to do with Perry’s death.

“His manner of death was ruled to be accidental, and the autopsy report released in May showed the actor died from acute effects of ketamine. Contributing factors were given as drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, a prescription drug often used to treat those with opioid addiction.”

While Perry was undergoing ketamine treatment for anxiety and depression, the ketamine in his system at death ‘could not be from that infusion therapy,’ according to the autopsy.

“The actor died from an overdose on October 28, 2023, in his hot tub at his home, according to a previous report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

In collaboration with the DEA and the U.S. Postal Inspector, LAPD then started investigating where the ketamine came from that ‘ended up playing a part’ in the actor’s death.”

The ongoing investigation means to discover where the actor got the illegal ketamine.

