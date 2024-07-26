FBI Wants to Grill Trump to Determine Whether He Was Hit by a Bullet at Butler Rally After Wray Floats Shrapnel Conspiracy Theory

The FBI wants to question President Trump to determine whether he was hit by a bullet on July 13 at his Butler, Pennsylvania rally, according to The New York Times.

The FBI is examining bullet fragments found at the Butler rally to determine whether Trump’s ear was hit by shrapnel, according to The Times.

On July 13 President Trump was grazed in the ear after a 20-year-old gunman named Thomas Matthew Crooks climbed on a roof and took several shots at Trump and rallygoers in Butler.

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday during a Congressional hearing before the House Judiciary Committee questioned whether Trump was struck by a bullet.

Wray floated the fake news media’s conspiracy theory that Trump’s ear may have been hit by shrapnel.

“There’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel,” Wray said to Jim Jordan on Thursday.

FBI Director Wray: "There's Some Question About Whether Or Not It's A Bullet Or Shrapnel" That Hit Trump

So CNN and MSNBC know more than actual medical professionals and doctors who have examined President Trump’s ear wound?

The report from Butler Memorial Hospital clearly stated Trump had a “bullet wound to the ear.”

Additionally, former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson examined and treated President Trump’s ear wound.

Dr. Jackson said Trump’s ear was struck by a bullet.

It was not glass. It was not shrapnel.