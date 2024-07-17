FBI and DHS Issue Joint Intelligence Bulletin on Trump Assassination Attempt: ‘Election-Related Targets Face Heightened Threat’

In the wake of the attempted assassination on former President Donald Trump, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have issued a joint intelligence bulletin.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the man who opened fire at a Trump rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, had aroused suspicion earlier that day when he passed through security screening carrying a rangefinder – an instrument often used by hunters and target shooters to measure distances for long-range shots, according to CNN.

The rangefinder would not have prevented Crooks from getting through the security screening point, but it did attract the attention of security personnel who kept an eye on him until he left the secure area. Investigators are unsure of where Crooks went after he left the screening area but the working theory is that he went to his car to retrieve the rifle. Around the same time witnesses alerted police that Crooks was crawling on the roof, one of the four counter-sniper teams observed Crooks looking at their position through the rangefinder, according to the senior law enforcement official. “They were looking at him while he was looking at them,” the official said. Crooks gained access to that rooftop by climbing on top of the building’s air conditioning system and hoisting himself up, according to a senior federal law enforcement official briefed on the investigation.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Crooks was spotted on a rooftop approximately 30 minutes before he opened fire at Trump.

The incident has raised serious questions about law enforcement’s response to potential threats. Even though Crooks was identified as suspicious, no immediate action was taken to neutralize him as a potential threat.

The joint intelligence bulletin released by the FBI and DHS provides further context. It reveals that prior to the assassination attempt.

The bulletin was first shared by Catherine Herridge on X. She wrote:

NEW: Sources confirm “JOINT FBI/DHS INTELLIGENCE BULLETIN” TITLE: “Assassination Attempt on Former US President Donald J. Trump” TOP LINE: Bulletin says attempted assassination “reinforces our assessment that election-related targets are under a heightened threat of attack or other types of disruptive incidents.” CONTEXT: But near catastrophic lapses suggest the security posture did not reflect this “heightened threat.” BULLETIN excerpts including Crooks movements before the attack and shipping history.

The document details several near misses in security protocol, indicating a significant underestimation of the threat level.

Investigative reports suggest that Crooks had purchased 50 rounds of ammunition the day before the event and had been receiving packages, some marked as hazardous materials. The FBI’s search also uncovered three suspected improvised explosive devices—one at his residence and two in his vehicle—though all were safely neutralized.

“On 13 July, prior to arriving at the campaign rally, Crooks purchased 50 rounds of ammunition from a gun and ammunition shop in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. In a search subsequent to the shooting, the FBI found three suspected improvised explosive devices: one at Crooks’ residence and two in Crooks’ vehicle parked near the event; all three devices were rendered safe. Over the last several months, Crooks received multiple packages, including some marked as possibly containing hazardous material, according to a review of his shipping history.” “Prior to the 13 July assassination attempt on FPOTUS, we had observed disruptive tactics against targets related to the 2024 US general election cycle, similar to the last two election cycles, including hoax bomb threats, swatting, doxing, and white powder letters targeting election officials and offices. In many of these cases, the perpetrator and the perpetrator’s motive remain unknown. However, these tactics very likely are intended to intimidate and disrupt election operations.” “The FBI and DHS remain concerned about the potential for follow-on or retaliatory acts of violence following this attack, particularly given that individuals in some online communities have threatened, encouraged, or referenced acts of violence in response to the attempted assassination…Lone actors or DVEs operating in small cells, likely will continue to view publicly accessible locations like political rallies and campaign events as attractive targets.”