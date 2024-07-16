Far-Left Jack Black, Who Laughed as His Bandmate Joked ‘Don’t Miss Trump Next Time,’ Abruptly Cancels Tour After Australian Senator Calls for Band’s Deportation

Far-left and Joe Biden backer Jack Black has abruptly canceled his ongoing tour with the rock band Tenacious D following a controversy that erupted after his bandmate made an outrageous comment about former President Donald Trump.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Jack Black is facing major backlash after his bandmate said, “Don’t miss Trump next time” while on stage at a concert in Sydney, Australia.

Black’s bandmate made the sickening comment just hours after the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In a video of the concert, Black is seen giving his Tenacious D band member Kyle Gass a birthday cake during their concert at the ICC Sydney Theatre.

Black tells Gass to “make a wish.”

Gass proceeded to wish, “Don’t miss Trump next time.”

Some members of the crowd reacted with “ohs,” while others laughed.

The repercussions were swift. Ralph Babet, an Australian Senator and Leader of the United Australia Party, has called for the immediate deportation of Tenacious D, condemning the remark as insensitive and inappropriate given the serious nature of the referenced event.

According to the press release:

“Tenacious D should be immediately removed from the country after wishing for the assassination of Donald Trump at their Sydney concert”, Senator Ralph Babet said today. Tenacious D member Kyle Gass, making a birthday wish, told concert goers that he hoped the next person to shoot at Trump did not miss. “I condemn in the strongest possible way the call to political violence by Tenacious D in Sydney on Sunday,” the United Australia Party Senator said. “To advocate and or wish for the assassination of a President is egregious, disgusting, filthy, evil, and not acceptable in any way, shape or form. “This was not a joke, he was deadly serious when he wished for the death of the President. “I call on the Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese to join me in denouncing Tenacious D, Jack Black and band member Kyle Gass, and I call on the Immigration Minister Andrew Giles to revoke their visas and deport them immediately. “Anything less than deportation is an endorsement of the shooting and attempted assassination of Donald J. Trump, the 45th and soon-to-be 47th President of the United States. “Australia wrongly locked up Novak Djokovic and deported him because he allegedly undermined public trust in vaccination. Allowing Tenacious D to remain in Australia after calling for the death of a President is unthinkable, and it affirms the weakness of our current Prime Minister,” Senator Babet said.

Ralph Babet, a Australian Senator and Leader of the United Australia Party has requested the Immediate Deportation of the Rock Band Tenacious D, which features Jack Black and is currently on Tour in Australia, from the Country after one of the other Bandmembers, Kyle Gass said… pic.twitter.com/tt1AhtGaon — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 16, 2024

In response to the growing backlash, Jack Black issued a statement:

I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form. After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.