WOW! Rep. Nancy Mace Did Not Come to Play – Destroys Secret Service DEI Director Kim Cheatle — Tells Her She’s “Full of Sh*t” for Dodging Questions to Committee

Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) savagely destroyed the disgraced Secret Service DEI Director Kim Cheatle during the House Oversight Committee hearing on Monday morning.

Director Cheatle testified alone and under subpoena, facing questions about the agency’s failures during the deadly incident that left one man dead and three injured, including former President Trump.

The South Carolina representative did not mince words, accusing the director of colossal failure and triggering an admission that the recent assassination attempt on former President Trump was preventable.

Mace began her line of questioning with a stern warning: “I have a series of questions, very specific questions. I want very specific answers. Most of my questions are going to demand a yes or no answer. Do you understand?”

Throughout the session, Mace accused Cheatle of being dishonest and evasive in her responses.

The South Carolina representative repeatedly pressed Cheatle on whether she considered the security lapse to be a “colossal failure,” and if it could have been prevented. Despite initial hesitation, Cheatle eventually conceded to both points.

Mace further accused Cheatle of politicizing her role by allegedly leaking her opening statement to several news outlets hours before it was presented to the committee.

Rep. Nancy Mace: Would you say the fact that we had to issue a subpoena to get you to show up today is being transparent? Yes or no? Cheatle: I have always been eager to come and talk to the committee. Rep. Nancy Mace: Yes or no. You didn’t want to answer the question. We had to issue a subpoena to get you to show up today. That is not transparent, by the way. You stated earlier, Secret Service is not political. Is that correct? Cheatle: Yes. Rep. Nancy Mace: Okay. Would you say leaking your opening statement to Punchbowl News, Politico’s Playbook, and Washington Post several hours before you sent it to this committee is being political, yes or no? Cheatle: I have no idea how my statement got out. Rep. Nancy Mace: Well, that’s bullsh*t.

The representative continued to press Cheatle on whether the Secret Service had fully complied with the committee’s requests for information and documentation relating to the assassination attempt.

These included a complete list of law enforcement personnel present at the rally, all audio and video recordings in possession of the Secret Service, all memos within the Secret Service related to the incident, and all communications from the Secret Service related to that day and that rally.

Cheatle’s repeated response — “I’ll have to get back to you on that” — drew sharp criticism from Mace, who accused her of being “full of sh*t” and “completely dishonest.”

Rep. Nancy Mace: Is the Secret Service fully cooperating with our committee? Cheatle: Yes. Rep. Nancy Mace: Okay. You say you’re fully cooperating with this committee. On July 15th, this committee sent you a list of demands for information that we wanted. Has the Secret Service provided this committee with a complete list of all law enforcement personnel that were there that day? Trending: Sen. Ron Johnson Drops Bombshell Preliminary Findings in Investigation into Attempted Assassination of President Trump — Here are the Details Rep. Mace: Have you provided a list to the Oversight Committee? Yes or no? Cheatle: I’ll have to get back to you on that. Rep. Nancy Mace: That is a no. Have you provided all audio and video recordings in your possession to this committee, as we asked on July 15th? Yes or no? Cheatle: I would have to get back to you on that. Rep. Mace: That is a no. You’re full of sh*t today. You’re just being completely dishonest. […] Rep. Mace: Have you provided any and all memos to this committee that we’ve asked you on July 15th? Have you provided all memorandums within the Secret Service? Cheatle: I would have to get back to you on that. Rep. Nancy Mace: That is a no. You are being dishonest or lying. You’re being dishonest here with this committee. These are important questions that the American people want answers to, and you’re just dodging and talking around it in generalities. We had to subpoena you to be here, and you won’t even answer the questions. We have asked you repeatedly to answer our questions. This isn’t hard. These are not hard questions.

Mace further pressed Cheatle on whether the attempted assassination was a failure of training or execution or both, to which Cheatle responded that these were answers they needed to examine. When asked how many Secret Service personnel had lost their jobs due to this colossal failure, Cheatle admitted that at this time, none had.

Rep. Mace: Okay. You have said you don’t know, you have no idea. The answer is no. We haven’t gotten a single document or piece of information or data from you or your agency related to the rally that we have asked you for. Was this attempted assassination of Donald Trump a failure of training or execution or both? Cheatle: I think that those are answers that we need to examine… Rep. Nancy Mace: Training, execution, or both. Which one? Cheatle: I think those are answers… Rep. Nancy Mace: All right. How many Secret Service personnel have lost their jobs due to this colossal failure? Cheatle: At this time, none. Rep. Nancy Mace: How many Secret Service personnel have been required to take a refresher course on how not to let people shoot Donald Trump? Cheatle: Our personnel are currently operational. We are examining the facts of this investigation, and we will make the changes necessary.

The explosive exchange ended with Mace demanding to know how long it took law enforcement to respond after becoming aware of an individual on the roof with a clear line of sight to President Trump.

Rep. Nancy Mace: What time did law enforcement become aware that there was an individual on the roof with a clear line of sight to President Trump? Cheatle: I am still verifying timelines. Rep. Nancy Mace: Of course. Nine days in, you have no answers. How many minutes went by between the time law enforcement saw and took photos of crooks in the shooting? How many minutes? Cheatle: I am still verifying timelines. Rep. Nancy Mace: Fifty-seven minutes!

WATCH: