England RISES: Tommy Robinson’s ‘Unite the Kingdom’ Rally Draws MASSIVE Global Crowd to London in Call for Political Reform

Guest Post by Miriam Judith.

On Saturday, London saw a massive rally organized by Tommy Robinson, the prominent and controversial activist known for his outspoken critiques of the British political establishment.

The event, titled “Unite the Kingdom,” attracted a remarkable turnout of thousands of participants from across the UK, as well as attendees who flew in from various countries around the world. The group participated in a grand march, stretching from the Royal Courts of Justice to Trafalgar Square. It was a dramatic display of public discontent aimed at addressing pervasive government corruption.

The rally commenced at the Royal Courts of Justice, a symbolic starting point reflecting the event’s focus on legal and political integrity. From there, the crowd marched through the heart of London, culminating in a mass gathering at Trafalgar Square. This route not only underscored the protest’s connection to issues of justice but also emphasized the scale and intensity of the demonstration.

Many Users documented the event on social media:

100, 000 Tommy Robinson, March for Freedom protest in Trafalgar Square, huge numbers police totally out numbered if it kicks off pic.twitter.com/vbs3x1g6UD — Paul Brown Browns fan London News Vlogger (@PaulBrown_UK) July 27, 2024

Contrast that with the apocalyptic scenes in the country last week, when crazed pro-invasion leftists took to the streets and began burning the city down.

London has risen back up in the face of that horrific showing.

One supporter, interviewed during the rally, shared a significant personal shift in perspective. He admitted that he had previously bought into the narrative of Robinson being a right-wing racist but changed his view after conducting his own research.

Thank you for travelling from America to support us don, friends for life, you are part of our movement now https://t.co/ogvTtJ5Lmx — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) July 27, 2024

In a promotional video for the event, Robinson emphasized the necessity of grassroots involvement, stating, "To make any changes in this country and the disaster our direction is heading, we, its citizens, need to make a stand. We all know by now that our political system is fraudulent and corrupt. If enough of us make a stance, the establishment will be forced to listen, the media will be forced to report, and we can implement changes for the good of the United Kingdom and its citizens."

During the rally, Robinson took a bold step by broadcasting his controversial documentary, which had been previously banned by UK authorities. The documentary, which delves into themes of political corruption and alleged abuses within the judicial system, was projected onto large screens erected in Trafalgar Square.

The screening of the documentary served as a centerpiece of the event, drawing significant attention and amplifying Robinson’s message. Supporters cheered and waved flags as the film played, while some detractors criticized the decision to showcase the banned content in such a public forum.

Questions have to be asked of @metpoliceuk. Did they know that Tommy Robinson was going to screen a film that contravened a High Court order? Why did officers stand by and allow a film, banned in the U.K., to be shown? — Nick Lowles (@lowles_nick) July 27, 2024

Robinson also posted the entire documentary on his social media account.

Britain's banned documentary - SILENCED pic.twitter.com/HKIBPsuZTA — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) July 27, 2024

The decision to screen his documentary, "Silenced" was not without risks. The documentary's ban means that Robinson could face legal repercussions, including potential jail time, for the broadcast.

As the rally progressed, it attracted counter-protests from groups opposing Robinson's views and rhetoric. These counter-protesters, composed of anti-fascist groups and local community activists, organized their own demonstration, which took place in a nearby area.

Gross. “Counter-protest” in London Far-Left hate filled Nazis These are the real Fascists. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/3xGOKhZUEI — Kosher (@KosherCockney) July 27, 2024

A substantial police presence was deployed to maintain order and to prevent any potential clashes between the opposing groups. The police established clear boundaries between the demonstrators and the counter-protesters to mitigate the risk of confrontation.

Despite the police's efforts, there were some reported skirmishes and heated exchanges. In response, officers made several arrests for minor offenses and managed crowd control with the use of barriers and dispersal tactics. The overall police operation was designed to balance the right to protest with the need to maintain public order and safety.