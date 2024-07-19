England HAS FALLEN: Insane Videos Capture Dystopic Scenes as MASSIVE Migrant Riots Break Out in the UK

by

Guest Post by Miriam Judith.

Massive riots broke out in a migrant community located in Leeds, England, on Thursday.

According to the BBC, a police car was flipped, and a bus was set on fire by rioters who took to the streets in response to an incident involving child protection workers removing children from their homes. 

Users on the social media platform X have circulated unbelievable footage showing some of the apocalyptic-looking scenes. 

“War-like scenes tonight in Harehills, Leeds, England as migrant rioters carried out hours of attacks as retribution for child protection social workers and police responding to a home.” Journalist Andy Ngo said in a post

Another user, posted this video:

Apparently, rioters were attacking police officers who attempted to put an end to the chaos. 

And one more video:

Officials have since attempted to downplay the event. Leeds City Council Chief Executive told the BBC that the riots had nothing to do with race and that it was instead caused by a “family incident” that triggered the community. 

“As always in Leeds we work with the community, we work with families… We always intervene where we need to where children are at risk. It was an incident that was probably misinterpreted I would say.” Tom Riordan said, 

No one was injured. It was contained. It de-escalated. We’re doing the cleanup. This is not a community where this happens regularly. This is a very diverse community that generally gets on well.” He added.

Photo of author
Guest Contributor

You can email Guest Contributor here, and read more of Guest Contributor's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.