England HAS FALLEN: Insane Videos Capture Dystopic Scenes as MASSIVE Migrant Riots Break Out in the UK

Guest Post by Miriam Judith.

Massive riots broke out in a migrant community located in Leeds, England, on Thursday.

According to the BBC, a police car was flipped, and a bus was set on fire by rioters who took to the streets in response to an incident involving child protection workers removing children from their homes.

Users on the social media platform X have circulated unbelievable footage showing some of the apocalyptic-looking scenes.

“War-like scenes tonight in Harehills, Leeds, England as migrant rioters carried out hours of attacks as retribution for child protection social workers and police responding to a home.” Journalist Andy Ngo said in a post.

This viral video is being shared without context by engagement farmers so I did some research. A migrant community in the Harehills neighborhood of Leeds, England attacked police as revenge for them responding to help child protective workers who came to a home with endangered… pic.twitter.com/n2gt7RHHUG — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) July 18, 2024

Another user, posted this video:

U.K. UPDATE – Harehills Leeds. The police and riot squad have run away.

So … that’s where we are. We can’t defend our borders and we can’t defend our own towns and citizens either. A complete failure.#England #Riots #UnitedKingdom #UK#Islam#Moslem#Quran #Asyl… pic.twitter.com/kLR9MeWNJ7 — Politics World Wide Web (@PoliticsWWWeb) July 18, 2024

Apparently, rioters were attacking police officers who attempted to put an end to the chaos.

War-like scenes tonight in Harehills, Leeds, England as migrant rioters carried out hours of attacks as retribution for child protection social workers and police responding to a home. https://t.co/kV1Sfx4gAb pic.twitter.com/H8xBeG6fuh — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) July 18, 2024

And one more video:

HAS ENGLAND HAS FALLEN?

Peacfuls are rioting all over Leeds, England.

Rioters have now run off the RIOT SQUAD POLICE OUT of the Harehills Leeds. pic.twitter.com/UhU3ZwMwR6 — Raj Lakhani (@captrajlakhani) July 19, 2024

Officials have since attempted to downplay the event. Leeds City Council Chief Executive told the BBC that the riots had nothing to do with race and that it was instead caused by a “family incident” that triggered the community.

“As always in Leeds we work with the community, we work with families… We always intervene where we need to where children are at risk. It was an incident that was probably misinterpreted I would say.” Tom Riordan said,

“No one was injured. It was contained. It de-escalated. We’re doing the cleanup. This is not a community where this happens regularly. This is a very diverse community that generally gets on well.” He added.