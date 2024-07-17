Don Jr. Hits Back at Hack MSNBC Reporters for Questioning His Father’s Injury After Would-Be Assassin Tried to Murder Him (Video)

Donald Trump Jr. joined Fox & Friends Wednesday to discuss the aftermath of the assassination attempt on his father.

Don Jr. particularly took umbrage to disgusting remarks made by MSNBC talking heads and questioned both the validity of the assassination attempt as well as the seriousness of the President’s injury.

MSNBC host Ari Melber called Trump’s ear bandage a “spectacle” during his first public appearance at the RNC.

Fox News reports:

“A spectacle for this candidate who we know is, by his own admission, obsessed with assorted spectacles,” Melber said. “There is a political quest here to mine and use Donald Trump’s injury, and whether his allies and Republicans or the candidate himself do that in a way that overextends their credibility, will be decided by the voters.” MSNBC political analyst Michael Steele also questioned the seriousness of Trump’s wound, arguing there are lingering “questions” surrounding the bandage. “There are a lot of questions around that ear, and yet there’s been no response to that,” he said. “Instead, just showing the image of the man coming into the hall with the wounded ear.”

Don Jr. responded to the disgusting remarks, saying, “He wasn’t shot in the face enough for them, it wasn’t enough?”

“That’s the point. They can’t help themselves. The Trump Derangement Syndrome is real. It’s so asinine that they could say that… You see the photograph at the time. There’s blood everywhere.”

On Monday, Don Jr. confronted an MSNBC reporter for his disingenuous reporting and pointed out the corporate media’s role in creating division around his father and should be honest brokers in the future instead.