Don Jr. Blames Biden Camp’s Messaging for Assassination Attempt: ‘Don’t Tell Me They Didn’t Know Exactly What They Were Doing’

Donald Trump Jr. has blamed the Biden campaign’s messaging for the assassination attempt on his father.

In a post to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Trump Jr. shared examples of extreme rhetoric about the former president coming from the current administration.

Don’t tell me they didn’t know exactly what they were doing with this crap. Calling my dad a “dictator” and a “threat to Democracy” wasn’t some one off comment. It has been the *MAIN MESSAGE* of the Biden-Kamala campaign and Democrats across the country!!! pic.twitter.com/DjwhvU7VlF — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 14, 2024

First, Trump Jr. shared a screenshot of Biden’s post from June 28, which read:

“Donald Trump is a genuine threat to this nation. He’s a threat to our freedom. He’s a threat to our democracy. He’s literally a threat to everything America stands for.”

He also shared Biden’s post from July 5, which read:

“Justice Sotomayor warned us in her dissent that, based on the majority decision, Trump could take out his opponents, take bribes, and lead a coup while president—and be immune to being held accountable. He really could become the dictator that he promised to be on day one.”

