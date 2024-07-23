DEVELOPING: Joe Biden Abruptly Cancels NINE TRIPS, Extends ‘Covid Isolation’ at Delaware Beach House After Dropping Out of 2024 Race

Joe Biden abruptly canceled NINE trips and extended his stay at his Rehoboth Beach house after he dropped out of the 2024 race on Sunday.

We still have no proof of life.

Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race on Sunday in an announcement on X.

We still haven’t seen a photo or video of Joe Biden. The last time we saw Biden, he was struggling to get into his motorcade last Wednesday after his ‘Covid’ diagnosis.

Joe Biden demonstrating rigidity common with Parkinson's. His aide here has to physically push him into the car and straighten out his legs.

According to The New York Post, Biden canceled nine trips and will hide out at his beach house for a few more days.

Biden’s next trip is tentatively scheduled for July 31.

The New York Post reported:

President Biden has canceled nine trips that were scheduled for the next two weeks after suddenly dropping out of the 2024 race, The Post can reveal. Biden was scheduled to leave Monday for the West Coast, where he was to make stops in California, Denver, Houston and Austin – but all of those trips have been suddenly canceled, a White House source told The Post. Biden, who has been isolating with COVID-19, was set to leave his home in Rehoboth, Del., on Monday, but extended his stay until Wednesday after announcing the end of his campaign the night before. “They started canceling stuff when he announced he wasn’t seeking reelection,” the source said, adding that the trips were a mix of campaign and official presidential stops. “He was supposed to leave today to start the West Coast trip, but they extended his stay in Rehoboth until the 24th,” the source added.

Joe Biden on Monday *allegedly* called in to his former campaign headquarters before Kamala Harris delivered remarks.

It sounds like a pre-recorded audio of Biden reassuring campaign staffers that he’s still alive and kicking.

Why didn’t Joe Biden appear on video? We haven’t seen Biden since last Wednesday evening. On Sunday Biden announced on X that he is dropping out of the 2024 race and this is supposed to be proof of life?

Biden sounded like absolute hell. Did he have a stroke?

