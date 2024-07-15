Democrat Mayor Claims Trump Faked His Assassination

On Saturday, President Trump was shot in the ear during an at his Butler, PA rally. It was a miracle he survived the assassination attempt, as he turned his head toward a jumbo screen where he was referencing a chart that showed the stunning rise in illegal immigrations crossing into America Since Joe Biden began occupying the White House. In that split second that he turned his head to view the screen a bullet that was meant to hit him in the head, whizzed by and instead, grazed his ear.

America was shocked by the brazen attempt to kill a former president and the current frontrunner in the 2024 presidential race. Messages of prayers and gratitude for his safety flooded social media. Even Trump’s most open and aggressive haters like Rep. Nancy Pelosi, made statements (albeit insincere) about praying for Trump. Meanwhile, others on social media, like a staffer for Democrat Rep. Benny Johnson, Chair of the J6 Witch Hunt Committee, took to social media to complain that that shooter missed Trump’s head.

The popular Libs of TikTok account on Twitter is filled with videos and messages containing anger and vitriol for the alleged 20-yr-old assassin for missing his intended target.

Following the shocking murder attempt of President Trump, Aberdeen, Washington’s Democrat Mayor Douglas Orr, took to Facebook to claim President Trump faked the assassination attempt against him.

He wrote:

“Ears bleed alot [sic]. I hope they check to make sure it wasn’t just a self inflicted scratch. The shooter is dead so we will never know if it was staged,” he wrote on Facebook. “Not buying it quite yet Any way [sic] you look at it, it was a horrific act. Short of Biden dieing [sic], this is about the only thing that could happen that would artificially gain Trump sympathy votes. I hope I’m wrong, but because of his record of deceit, that’s the first thing that came to mind.”

Here is the screenshot of the now-deleted post by the unhinged Democrat mayor:

The assertion by Mayor Douglas Orr is so outrageous that one has to wonder if it’s a cry for help. Perhaps someone close to the mayor could get him some psychological help.

Like so many unhinged Democrat leaders today, our youth are watching this behavior and assume that elected leaders are held to a higher standard. What they don’t know, is that the higher standard expectation only applies to elected Republican officials. When Democrats like Rep. Maxine Waters (CA) tell their supporters they need to “get in the faces” of Trump officials when they see them in public places, they are lauded as heroes. She also threatened to take out Trump herself!

Watch:

Democrat US Rep Maxine Waters (CA) has a verifiable record of inciting violence against President Trump and his inner circle. “I will take Trump out myself!” pic.twitter.com/g7Cod8AE4q — PattyMI (@PattyLovesTruth) July 15, 2024

Watch Joe Biden whip up his supporters with angry and completely false rhetoric, warning them to take action to save our “democracy.”

In an angry & emotional speech, @JoeBiden literally told his supporters “Trump & the MAGA extremist Republicans pose a clear & present danger to our democracy” Biden: You are called by “duty” to “confront” them! “We are not powerless in the face of these threats!” pic.twitter.com/yzfoQJRwz2 — PattyMI (@PattyLovesTruth) July 15, 2024

Will Barack Obama’s AG Merrick Garland investigate the threats incited by these top elected Democrat leaders with the same enthusiasm they’ve gone after grandmas, mothers, fathers, US veterans and others who were caught up in the Jan 6 trap? Is there any chance for equal Justice in America or have we crossed a line we can’t come back from?

Speaking of unequal justice…

Remember when Alex Jones was successfully sued for defamation by the parents of the Sandy Hook victims and was ordered to pay an astounding $965 million to the families of the victims?Americans were outraged by the Infowars host’s suggestion that the victims of the school massacre were simply “actors.” Like him or love him, most Americans were not happy with Jones’ rhetoric following the unthinkable tragedy. But like millions before him in our great nation, Alex Jones is protected by the First Amendment of the United States Constitution, and therefore, has the right to freely express his opinion, whether we like it or not.