Democrat Governors Stage Coup Against Biden — Hold Secret Call Excluding White House and Staff, Spearheaded by Minnesota’s Tim Walz: Report

Democrat governors have reportedly staged a coup against Joe Biden.

According to a report by CNN’s Jake Tapper, the governors held a secret call Monday afternoon, excluding any staff members and individuals from the White House or campaign.

The call was organized by Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota for the Democratic Governors Association (DGA). On this call, the Democrat governors expressed their concerns about what’s currently going on with Biden. They are aware that if they publicly voice their concerns, it could potentially cause Biden to become more obstinate.

The far-left governors were also surprised by the fact that none of them had heard directly from Biden. This has led to discussions about wanting to have a direct call with the campaign or White House. There were also talks about having Kamala Harris address them.

Tucker Carlson wrote on X, “Biden is done. Bet on it. Too many prominent Democrats have suggested he’s brain damaged. They can’t walk that back. They have to remove him, and they will. The only question is when. If they’re smart, they’ll do it immediately. If Kamala’s going to be the nominee, she might as well be the president first. That leaves the question of Trump, and his sentencing on July 11. Biden’s collapse makes this a much more perilous moment than it was. At this point Trump is not just the Republican candidate, but effectively the presumptive president. If you’re going to put him in jail, it had better be for a very serious crime that everyone agrees he committed. Otherwise you risk destroying the system completely and forever. We’re in legitimate danger. Democrats need to pull back.”

While no elected Democrats have called on Biden to drop out of the presidential race after his disastrous debate against President Trump last Thursday, NBC News reported overnight that at least four Democratic lawmakers, including one Congressman, have privately told NBC they believe Biden should drop out.

“It’s a very tough call. But because he will continue to decline, and because if he continues as our nominee we risk some catastrophic event after the convention that prohibits him from continuing as the nominee, he should step aside and allow for a nominating process at the convention in August,” a Democrat lawmaker told NBC.