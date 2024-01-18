WHAT A CLOWN: Leftist Gen Z Democrat Congressman Proposes Bill to Remove the STATUE OF LIBERTY – Gets Brutally Mocked on Social Media (VIDEO)

A far-left young Democrat Congressman let his anti-American mask slip after proposing a genuinely despicable piece of legislation in response to Republicans trying to stop the illegal alien invasion and is getting mocked on social media as a result.

As Fox News reported, the House Oversight and Accountability Committee held a hearing on immigration to discuss H.R.2, the House GOP’s Secure the Border Act on Wednesday. The House passed this common sense border security and immigration bill in May.

The bill contains many conservative priorities, including restarting construction on the border wall, expanding e-verify, and placing new limits on asylum seekers. The legislation also slashes funding for globalist NGOs, who often contribute to border lawlessness by aiding human smugglers.

Furthermore, it ramps up the deportation of illegal aliens and significantly cuts off asylum access.

During the hearing, Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) launched a vicious attack on the bill and produced one proposing to remove the Statue of Liberty. He can be seen waving his un-American piece of legislation around and daring the GOP to introduce it on the House floor.

To my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, let’s be honest with immigrants who deserve better than what you’re offering them. Don’t welcome immigrants if you plan to reject them. If you keep pushing your bigoted H.R. 2 bill, then also pass this bill. I’ve taken the liberty of drafting it for you (holds up the bill). It removes the Statue of Liberty, our largest symbol that tells people to come here.

This is who you are, removing the fabric of America. So, I want to know which Republican who supports and voted for H.R.2 will introduce this bill. If you’re gonna support H.R.2 and these bigoted measures, the least you can do is not be a d*mn liar.

At just 27 years of age, Frost is the youngest member of Congress and the first member of Generation Z ever elected to the body, and he possesses a shamefully low level of appreciation for what makes America great.

Not surprisingly, the replies from conservatives on X were brutal.

Congressman Frost represents the Democrats’ future.

