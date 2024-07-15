Daily Show Cancels Plans to Film at Republican National Convention After Trump Assassination Attempt

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show has cancelled plans to film at the Republican National Convention after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

The far-left satire news show had already sold out multiple nights at the 1,500-person capacity Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee, where they planned to film before a live audience.

The Daily Show announced the cancellation in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

See you Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/zqrK5XxKzE — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 14, 2024

“The Daily Show will not broadcast Monday (tomorrow) but we’ll be back up Tuesday through Thursday from our NYC studio,” the announcement read.

The statement continued, “Our apologies for the inconvenience, but due to logistical issues and the evolving situation in Milwaukee, we need to reschedule our events on the ground in Wisconsin and will look to make those up in the coming weeks.”

Marcus Performing Arts Center CEO Kevin Giglinto released a statement to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel saying, “In light of the incredibly shocking and sad events that took place yesterday in Pennsylvania, ‘The Daily Show’ will not broadcast from the Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee during the Republican National Convention, July 15-18.”

Giglinto added, “While we were looking forward to hosting The Daily Show, we support and stand by their decision. … We apologize for this unexpected change, and we thank you for your understanding.”

Trump has already arrived in Wisconsin, saying he would not let the shooter change his schedule.