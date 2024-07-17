Police Find Remote Bomb Detonator Next to Trump Shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks’ Body – No Online Search History of Crooks Researching How to Assemble Explosives



photo of bomb detonator obtained by WPXI

Police found a cell phone and a bomb detonator next to Thomas Matthew Crooks’ after a Secret Service sniper fatally shot him on a rooftop outside of Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally.

“Channel 11′s Nicole Ford also obtained exclusive photos showing the cell phone and transmitter device found next to Crooks moments after a Secret Service sniper shot and killed him.” WPXI reported.

It was previously reported by The Wall Street Journal and CNN that Crooks had explosives in his Hyundai Sonata which was parked next to the rally.

Details about the explosives are not known.

However, according to CNN, investigators found no online search history of Crooks researching how to assemble homemade explosives.

“It’s unclear how Crooks assembled the explosive devices found in his car. Investigators parsing through his online search history haven’t found any indication of him researching how to make home-made explosives, law enforcement officials said.” – CNN reported.

The so-called ‘security lapses’ and circumstances surrounding the assassination attempt against Trump raise questions about how Thomas Matthew Crooks was able to pull everything off by himself.

Crooks reportedly purchased a 5-foot ladder from Home Depot the morning of the assassination attempt.

How did he know he needed a ladder to access a rooftop with a clear line to President Trump? It is unclear if Crooks used the newly-purchased ladder because the one photographed is larger than the one he bought from Home Depot.

A bullet grazed President Trump’s ear on Saturday during his Pennsylvania rally. One rallygoer was fatally struck in the head. Two other rally attendees were wounded, one critically.

In an appalling breach of security, Thomas Matthew Crooks was able to climb on top of a roof next to Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally and put Trump in his scope.

Trump defied death and raised his fist shouting, “Fight! Fight! Fight!” as Secret Service agents escorted him to safety.

WATCH:

Trump gets shot in the head and instead of cowering he fist pumps and says “FIGHT” What a legend pic.twitter.com/rzNzqp9xbb — Chrissie Mayr (@ChrissieMayr) July 13, 2024

A Secret Service sniper fatally shot Thomas Matthew Crooks after he took several shots at Trump and rallygoers.

The media is trying to paint Crooks as a ‘lone wolf’ and ‘domestic terrorist’ but there is no way he acted alone.