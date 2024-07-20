COVER-UP: FBI Tries to Kick Out Senator Josh Hawley at Assassination Attempt Site Despite Having Local Security Operator’s Permission — “Get Out of Here. You Shouldn’t Be on the Site”

During an explosive interview with Sean Hannity, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley revealed shocking information about the recent assassination attempt on President Trump.

Allegations of incompetence, lack of coordination, and a gross disregard for security protocols have been leveled against the Secret Service and other federal agencies involved in protecting the President.

Sean Hannity: Tell us what these whistleblowers are telling you that is most alarming to you. Josh Hawley: Well, one thing is that most of the detail assigned to Trump that day, into that rally, were not Secret Service. Most of them were from other federal agencies, including Homeland Security. And, Sean, they weren't prepared. They didn't know what the procedures were. They did not have the site locked down.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) sent a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Friday demanding answers on the attempted assassination attack on President Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania last weekend.

Senator Hawley wrote that whistleblowers have notified him that a majority of the security officials working the rally last weekend were not even Secret Service personnel but were with the Homeland Security Investigations team! They were not even trained Secret Service personnel!

“Whistleblowers who have direct knowledge of the event have approached my office. According to the allegations, the July 13 rally was considered to be a ‘loose’ security event. For example, detection canines were not used to monitor entry and detect threats in the usual manner. Individuals without proper designations were able to gain access to backstage areas. Department personnel did not appropriately police the security buffer around the podium and were also not stationed at regular intervals around the event’s security perimeter. “In addition, whistleblower allegations suggest the majority of DHS officials were not in fact USSS agents but instead drawn from the department’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). This is especially concerning given that HSI agents were unfamiliar with standard protocols typically used at these types of events, according to the allegations.”

During the interview with Hannity, Hawley revealed that he visited the site of the attempted assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Hawley met with local officials and inspected the building from which an unidentified sniper allegedly attempted to assassinate President Trump.

During his visit, Hawley found that the roof, from where the sniper had scaled, was hardly pitched and was at a close distance to where Trump was standing during the rally.

Here’s my view of the scene where President Trump was shot. Big question: why wasn’t the building where the shooter fired from included in the security perimeter? It’s incredibly close, with a clear line of sight pic.twitter.com/r1n7cnaH0q — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 20, 2024

The whistleblowers revealed that they were not patrolling the perimeter with canines as they were supposed to do, leaving huge gaps in security.

Whistleblowers also revealed that people were allowed into the grounds unchecked. There was no monitoring of who was getting up around the stage.

Hawley also discovered that law enforcement officers were on different communication channels and weren’t coordinated. He believes someone needs to resign over this disaster.

Local authorities expressed their anger over being unfairly blamed for this incident. They claim they did their job and followed instructions given by the Secret Service.

The FBI now has more security on that site than they did on the night of the incident. When Hawley visited the site, he was asked to leave by FBI officials who claimed he shouldn’t be there.

Below is an excerpt from the interview:

Josh Hawley: Well, I can tell you, Sean, I saw it today. Ahead of the Senate committee hearings on this, I went to see it myself. I went to the grounds, I went to the site because, frankly, I don’t trust the FBI and the Secret Service to give us the real story. I want to see it myself. And you are right, that roof, it’s hardly pitched at all. It’s at a slight slant. And I’ll tell you this, Sean, I couldn’t believe how close it is to where Trump was. I stood right where Trump stood, looked over at that building. I mean, it is 100, 150 yards max. It is a clear line of sight from where President Trump was to that building. And the whistleblowers there, Sean, what they have told me is unbelievable. It’s that they were not patrolling the perimeter with canines as they were supposed to do. They were not patrolling the crowd. They weren’t adequately keeping the area around the stage safe. And, of course, we know that they didn’t have eyes on that roof and that building. It’s unbelievable. […] And having been there today myself, I can tell you it is so close. That building where the shooter fired from is so close to where Trump was. The idea that you could have all of this time elapsed and nobody notices, no law enforcement notices he’s on the roof. One other thing, Sean, whistleblowers tell me that law enforcement were actually on different channels, different radio communication channels. There were multiple different channels, and they weren’t coordinated. Sean, it’s a total disaster. Somebody needs to resign for this. […] I tell you what, Sean, what local authorities told me here today, I talked to local law enforcement, and what they told me is they are angry that they’re getting unfairly blamed. What they told me is, well, listen, we did our job. We did what we were asked to do. The Secret Service wasn’t prepared. They didn’t give clear instructions. Locals are saying, don’t roll this over onto us. You should take some responsibility, Secret Service, and they should. And your point about Ukraine is right. We can spend how many billions on Ukraine, but we can’t protect an American president? I mean, what’s going on around here? We’ve got to get the facts, Sean. And I tell you what, I won’t rest until we get them. […] Sean, when I went to the site, the FBI has got more security on that site now than they did the night that Trump was shot at. A little late. I mean, the FBI, totally late. They’re trying to control the information. Sean, they tried to kick me off of the site. They said, ‘Get out of here. You shouldn’t be on the site. We don’t want you here. Get out of here.’ They are trying to control the information. Absolutely. They brought local cops, Sean. Get this, I’m there on site. I had permission from the local security operator to be there, and the FBI came out and said, ‘You have got to leave. We do not want you here.’ That’s what they’re trying to do.

Sen. Josh Hawley: “Today when I went to that sight, the FBI has got more security on that sight now than they did the night Trump was shot out. FBI trying to totally control the information. They try to kick me off of the sight. They said ‘Get Outta here ! You shouldn’t be on the… pic.twitter.com/UkvDmoKilB — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) July 20, 2024

The Gateway Pundit team also visited the crime scene to take photographs. The mischief of FBI agents was lingering around playing on their phones outside of the building where Thomas Crooks is alleged to have fired upon Trump, hitting his right ear.

A Pennsylvania State Police Officer came running over to the FBI Agents and could be overheard apologizing to the FBI for not stopping the TGP reporters driving onto the parking lot.

The Pennsylvania State Trooper deferred all on-site questions to the Public Affairs Officer at the Central Command Tent by the entrance to the Butler Air Farm. The Pennsylvania State Trooper guarding that entrance said that there was no Public Affairs Officer on-site, and would not be engaging with media at this time.

Media access to the scene and situation has been aggressively policed and controlled. Law enforcement has put yellow police tape all around the paved Butler airport runway and blocked all entrances to the site.

All local law enforcement is deferring all statements and requests to the State Police. The State Police are all deferring all statements and requests to the FBI. The FBI is refusing comment, through its Pittsburgh field office.

The FBI refuses to provide any access to the scene to TGP, and refuses to provide any photographs from the area or allow access to take such photographs.

Even after the case is ostensibly ‘solved’ and ‘closed’ it is common practice for federal law enforcement to deny open records requests as products of ongoing law enforcement investigations. And when forced to make disclosures, it is also common for federal law enforcement to redact any and all information in the released documents.