Colorado Governor Jared Polis Says He is Open to Replacing Joe Biden to Protect ‘Global World Order’

Colorado Governor Jared Polis has said he is open to a replacement for Joe Biden on the Democrat presidential ticket.

Reporters asked The governor about the matter during Friday’s National Governors Association meeting.

“It’s been a little over a week since you attended a meeting with other Democratic governors across the nation about what Democrats need to do to win in November. So following that conversation, do you believe that Democrats can win in November if President Biden remains at the top of the ticket?” Polis was asked by reporter Gabrielle Franklin, according to a report from Mediaite.

Polis replied, “Well, of course, Democrats can win in November. It’s a very close election. I think it’s also fair and objective to say, yes, that, President Biden is behind, not by a lot, but he is behind the elections today, we would likely lose.”

“Well, I think this means that we need to change something as a strategy to protect freedom, protect our democracy,” the governor continued. “We need to look at what that strategy is. Does it mean changing the campaign strategy, campaign message, the candidate? All of these things are being discussed.”

The governor said he wants to protect the “global world order.”

“I want to make sure that we put our very best foot forward to protect, our democracy going forward, which includes, of course, support for NATO, and global world order, the policies and the progress we’ve achieved the last four years. So, again, when you’re behind, it doesn’t mean you give up. It means you figure out what you need to change to come back and get ahead.”