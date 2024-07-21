CNN’s Lead “Fact Checker” Gets His Own Embarrassing Fact Check from Green Beret Veteran Rep. Michael Waltz: “How About Just Google and Get the Facts?” (Video)

During a segment from the RNC, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) destroyed CNN’s lead “fact checker,” Daniel Dale with his own live fact check during an interview with reporter Boris Sanchez.

During Dale’s fact-checking spin duties for CNN, he claimed Waltz was lying about the Biden administration’s Green New Deal push for electric tanks as part of a military overhaul.

Rep. Waltz: And just while we’re talking that, I do want to talk (to) Daniel Dale, the CNN lead fact checker.

Boris Sanchez: I was going to get to that.

Rep. Waltz: I mean, he directly got on air last night and spoke to my speech, where I talked about Biden’s military and his misguided priorities.

Boris Sanchez: Let’s get to that. So there was a CNN fact check of your speech. You mentioned at one point, and I want to get this right. You said that Biden was focused on building electric tanks. Apparently, that comes from this army climate strategy that said that they wanted to make tactical vehicles.

Rep. Waltz: Wrong. Let me fact check your fact checker.

Boris Sanchez: Sure. Go ahead.

Rep. Waltz: I have here Bloomberg reporting the US Army putting its electric tanks on hold because they have to further invest in and develop the battery technology.

I have testimony with the Secretary of the Army (on) this issue.

I have the budget where they’re investing in research and development on electric fighting vehicles, in addition to the nontactical vehicles mentioned in that climate strategy.

So I would just suggest that Daniel Dale sit down with the Chairman of the Readiness Committee who reviews and approves these budgets and has the testimony and has the actual facts before he questions someone’s credibility on national television.

Boris Sanchez: I’m sure that he would be more than happy to sit down.

Rep. Waltz: Well, he should do that before he publicly puts it…I mean, it’s forever on the internet. He said it on air. When we talk about misleading, he’s misleading the public. If he’s misleading on, I have all the facts, if he’s misleading on that, what else is he misleading on?

Boris Sanchez: I think you’re getting an opportunity to respond to it now. As you know, congressman, getting to the truth is a process. It’s not as cut and dry as it may seem sometimes.

Rep. Waltz: But literally minutes after my speech, he’s telling the world I’m misleading.

There’s no way he could review the army’s budget, the research and development, the testimony that I personally received under oath….or how about just Google and get the facts?

