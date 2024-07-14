Climate Extremists Vandalize Tesla Cybertruck Electric Vehicle Exhibit in Germany (VIDEO)

Members of the militant climate extremist group Letzte Generation (Last Generation) vandalized a Tesla Cybertruck electric vehicle exhibit in Germany on Saturday.

The extremists said they were protesting “how the super-rich deal with global warming.”

“The SUV has been touring Germany as an exhibit and symbolizes how the super-rich deal with global warming: armoured in a luxury vehicle, off to climate hell,” the group wrote in German on X, the platform owned by Telsa founder Elon Musk.

️ Elektroingenieur Hendrik Fauer erklärt: „Der Truck verbildlicht perfekt, wohin uns die unsoziale Politik der letzten Jahrzehnte geführt hat: Wenige reiche Menschen fahren gut gepanzert in die Katastrophe – und reißen alle mit sich mit.” 2/7 pic.twitter.com/YFH9LdpyAR — Letzte Generation (@AufstandLastGen) July 13, 2024

“The truck perfectly illustrates where the anti-social policies of the last decades have led us: A few rich people drive well-armored into the catastrophe – and take everyone with them,” the group continued in their X thread, which included photos and videos. The quote was attributed to protester and electrical engineer Hendrik Fauer.

The group also accused Musk of “endangering the health of thousands of people in other ways” claiming Tesla’s Giga Factory in Grünheide is dangerous for the environment.

In May, hundreds of climate activists attempted to storm the Tesla factory outside of Berlin.

Musk responded to that incident by writing on X, “These are either the dumbest eco-terrorists on Earth or they’re puppets of those who don’t have good environmental goals. Stopping production of electric vehicles, rather than fossil fuel vehicles, ist extrem dumm.”