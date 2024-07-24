Chris Wray Admits FBI Is Not Looking Into Why Trump Was Allowed on Stage After Would-Be Assassin Was Spotted an Hour Before Shooting Started (Video)

FBI Director Chris Wray testified Wednesday morning in front of the House Judiciary Committee on the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump.

The 45th President and GOP nominee for president in 2024 was shot at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The Secret Service, FBI, and local government officials allowed the young sniper to crawl up a roof and fire off several shots at President Trump before government snipers shot him dead.

During his testimony Chris Wray admitted that his agency was not investigating why President Trump was allowed on stage when the would-be assassin was identified near the building by government officials and on the roof before the shooting took place.

Wray made the comments during questioning by Rep. Dan Bishop.

Chris Wray admitted Crooks fired off eight shots before he was killed.

Chris Wray: (01:13) We have recovered eight cartridges on the roof.

Rep. Dan Bishop (01:19) Why was crooks allowed to get off eight shots?

Chris Wray (01:23) Well, that, I think, is something we’re still digging into. Again, maybe this is a good place for me to make clear the different investigations that are going on. Because certainly…

Chris Wray then admitted that the FBI was not investigating why Trump was allowed on the stage. That seems odd.

Rep. Dan Bishop: …I think the American people want to know. Why was President Trump not kept off the stage?

Chris Wray: We don’t know the answer to that, but I want to be clear, and this is important because I think it goes to questions that I can and cannot answer.

Our investigation, the FBI’s mandate, is focused on the shooter and all things related to his attack. Now, obviously, I understand very much the intense interest and focus on the Secret Services, performance, actions, decision making, et cetera. There are two separate After Action Reviews, the DHS Inspector General and the outside independent panel that’s been convenient or focused on that. Now, our investigation will- Everybody understands it.

Rep. Dan Bishop: Here’s the problem. We’re out 13 days, and you say we’ve been disclosing. We had the colonel from the Pennsylvania State Police in front of Homeland yesterday. He was quite candid. He disclosed to us that Butler emergency services unit personnel were posted into the windows on the second floor of the AGR building, that they left there to go pursue the person that they spotted, Crooks. That they texted a photo of Crooks to the PSP representative in the Command Center. That information was relayed to the United States Secret Service. They asked it to be texted to someone else. That was many minutes before President Trump took the stand. What we don’t know is why were they not keeping him off the stand? And to the extent, I know we always hear when there’s a criminal investigation, you got to wait for that to develop. But do you have any reason to Do you have any other target of your criminal investigation other than Crooks? Who’s dead.

Wray continued to stonewall.

Here is the video.