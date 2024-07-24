LIVE STREAM VIDEO: FBI Director Chris Wray Testifies Before Congress on Trump Assassination Attempt – Time to Recharge Your BS Meter

FBI Director Chris Wray will testify Wednesday morning in front of the House Judiciary Committee on the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump.
The 45th President and GOP nominee for president in 2024 was shot at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
The Secret Service, FBI, and local government officials allowed the young sniper to crawl up a roof and fire off several shots at President Trump before government snipers shot him dead.
Watch the live stream video below.
