Chris Matthews Says There is Going to be ‘Payback’ for Democrat Elites Who Have Criticized Biden (VIDEO)

Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews appeared on his former network today and vowed that Democrat elites who are calling for Biden to step aside will get ‘payback.’

Matthews insisted that Biden still has the backing of minorities and union people and that other Democrats will come home and end up supporting him in the fall.

He even singled out Obama for his apparent betrayal of Biden.

Real Clear Politics provides a transcript:

He is a politician who’s been good at it. He’s been reelected every time since then in Delaware with pretty healthy majorities. And life. He lost his wife and he lost his daughter and he found Jill. Now, who’s going to listen to Jill or George Clooney? I’m telling you, it’s personal. He’s had the elite and it’s so true about the elite. He is absolutely right about the elite. Look at President Obama. He served for eight years loyally. And yet Obama backed Hillary Clinton for president and didn’t back him. But I hear he never even invited him upstairs. He had a good reason to be resentful, but he isn’t. He puts up with it, with the elite. But right now he’s got the poor people. He’s got minorities. He’s got Hispanics. He’s going to put out the labor. He’s going to hold that base of the Democratic Party, which he will need in November. And I’m telling you, people are going to end up rooting for him in October because he will have a comeback. And in this elite-fashioned attack on him, they’re going to pay for it. But in the end, they’re going to end up voting for him. So I think Biden will be the little guy. He’ll be the Democrat in this race, the true Democrat. And he’s going to get people to turn for him in October. It’s going to be stunning. He is not quitting. He is not built to quit.

Watch the video:

Chris Matthews warns there will be "payback" for Biden critics: "I'm telling you, people are going to end up rooting for him in October because he will have a comeback. And in this elite-fashioned attack on him, they're going to pay for it." pic.twitter.com/pLSpwTwsfR — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) July 11, 2024

What does Matthews mean by payback? Isn’t that the sort of thing liberals like Matthews say is bad about Trump?