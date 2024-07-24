Chaos in DC: THOUSANDS of Violent Pro-Hamas Agitators Assault Police and Advocate Killing Jews on Day of Netanyahu’s Speech to Congress (VIDEOS)

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a fiery address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress today. His speech came at a critical juncture in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Angered by the presence of the world’s most powerful Jewish leader, thousands of pro-Hamas agitators (and likely Kamala Harris voters) gathered outside the U.S. Capitol building to protest Netanyahu’s visit and push Congress to cut off funds to Israel for daring to defend themselves.

The protests began with thousands of protesters demanding Netanyahu’s arrest while chanting genocidal slogans such as “from the river to the sea” and “there is only one solution, intifada revolution.”

BREAKING: Anti-Israel protest crowd is growing to thousands just blocks from the U.S. Capitol calling for Netanyahu to be arrested chanting “from the river to the sea” and “there is only one solution, intifada revolution” @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/Nu02vdyLll — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) July 24, 2024

USA Today then notes that the protests soon grew violent, with several agitators attacking Capitol Police as they tried to march toward the Capitol building while waving Palestinian flags. This forced the officers to deploy pepper spray to deter them.

WATCH:

#BREAKING: Police in riot gear are fighting with THOUSANDS of protestors that are approaching the U.S. Capitol pic.twitter.com/odygrbw7bC — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 24, 2024

The despicable anti-Semites caused even more chaos at Union Station when they started ripping down American flags and replacing them with Palestinian flags.

Anti-Israel protesters have taken down the American flags outside Union Station and replaced them with Palestinian flags. pic.twitter.com/Yli1tN6QSz — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 24, 2024

Park Police finally took action and saved one flag while making arrests. The agitators then chased after the police in a fit of rage while chanting, “Let them go!” Let them go!”

Cops were once again forced to deploy pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

The mob continued to chase police officers to try to free protesters who had been arrested at Union Station. Pepper spray was eventually used to push the crowd back. pic.twitter.com/ztBvpxAVrU — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 24, 2024

Some even held signs promoting a final solution to the Jewish people. Adolf Hitler would be proud.

Spotted in Washington at the anti-Netanyahu protest: flags promoting jihad and signs promoting a “final solution” for Jews. Unless the leaders of these protests condemn this, they condone it. pic.twitter.com/nyTjTq87Tr — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) July 24, 2024

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) has sponsored legislation to deport any noncitizen who breaks the law at a protest. One would think such a bill would be a no-brainer considering the abject terror these pro-Hamas scumbags have wrought on America for nearly a year.

A green card does not give individuals the right to break our laws in support of anti-Semitic views. I introduced legislation to deport any noncitizen who breaks the law at a protest. https://t.co/6zxscXjtOv — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) July 24, 2024

Unfortunately, Congress will not take action because Democrats don’t want to anger their voter base and pro-Hamas legislators such as Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rep. Rashida Talib (D-MI).