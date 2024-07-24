WATCH: Israeli PM Netanyahu Delivers Address to U.S. Congress — Netanyahu Mocks “Gays for Gaza,” Likens It to “Chickens for KFC”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a highly anticipated address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress today.

The speech comes at a critical juncture in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

In the early hours of October 7th, Hamas terrorists crossed into Israeli territory, targeting multiple communities near the Gaza Strip.

Hamas terrorists, armed with automatic weapons and explosives, targeted residential areas, schools, and marketplaces, showing no regard for human life.

Israeli authorities have reported that the Iran-backed Hamas terrorists slaughtered 1,200 Jews in Israel and took another 255 Jews hostage, with many more injured. The victims include men, women, and children, many of whom were caught off guard in their homes.

Before his address, Netanyahu walked past Schumer.

Netanyahu give Schumer a FCK OFF snub. Priceless!! pic.twitter.com/SUIKuPNpGr — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) July 24, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasizes the importance of the US-Israel alliance in the face of Iranian-backed terrorism and the need for both countries to stand together to combat it.

He draws a parallel between the 2001 attacks on the US and the attack in Israel, stating that October 7th should be remembered as a day of infamy due to the brutality and barbarity of Hamas terrorists.

Excerpt from his speech:

“Our world is in upheaval. In the Middle East, Iran’s axis of terror confronts America, Israel, and our Arab friends. This is not a clash of civilizations; it’s a clash between barbarism and civilization. [Applause] It’s a clash between those who glorify death and those who sanctify life. For the forces of civilization to triumph, America and Israel must stand together. [Applause] Because when we stand together, something very simple happens: we win, they lose. My friends, I came to assure you today of one thing: we will win. Ladies and gentlemen, like December 7th, 1941, and September 11th, 2001, October 7th is a day that will forever live in infamy. It was the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah. It began as a perfect day, not a cloud in the sky. Thousands of young Israelis were celebrating at an outdoor music festival. Suddenly, at 6:29 a.m., as children were still sleeping soundly in their beds in the towns and kibbutzim next to Gaza, heaven turned into hell. Three thousand Hamas terrorists stormed into Israel. They butchered 1,200 people from 41 countries, including 39 Americans. Proportionately, compared to our population size, that’s like twenty 9/11s in one day. These monsters raped women, beheaded men, burned babies alive, killed parents in front of their children, and children in front of their parents. They dragged 255 people, both living and dead, into the dark dungeons of Gaza. Israel has already brought home 135 of these hostages, including seven who were freed during rescue operations.”

Netanyahu also made remarks regarding the “Gays for Gaza” movement during his speech.

“It’s amazing. Absolutely amazing. Some of these protesters hold up signs proclaiming Gays for Gaza,” he said. “They might as well hold up signs saying, chickens for KFC,” he added.

“I have a message for these protesters. When the tyrants of Tehran who hang gays from cranes and murder women for not covering their hair are praising, promoting, and funding you, you have officially become Iran’s useful idiots,” Netanyahu added.

Netanyahu: “Some of these protesters hold up signs proclaiming ‘Gays for Gaza’. They might as well hold up signs saying ‘Chickens for KFC’.” pic.twitter.com/rDkcOCb5Z0 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 24, 2024

Watch the full address below: