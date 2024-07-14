Caught on Camera: Moment Bullet Hits Trump and Whizzes Past His Head in Assassination Attempt

by
Credit: New York Times

In an image that’s sure to be etched into the annals of American political history, a bullet can be seen whizzing past the head of former President Donald Trump during an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The striking photo was captured by Doug Mills, a renowned New York Times photographer. The image shows a bullet in mid-air, just above Trump’s shoulder and to the right of his head, moments after it hits Trump’s ear.

Below is the sequence of photographs capturing the bullet that struck President Donald Trump.

Following the assassination attempt, Trump released the following statement.

BREAKING: President Trump Makes First Statement After He Was Shot At PA Rally From Medical Center

 

