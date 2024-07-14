Caught on Camera: Moment Bullet Hits Trump and Whizzes Past His Head in Assassination Attempt

Iconic picture!

In an image that’s sure to be etched into the annals of American political history, a bullet can be seen whizzing past the head of former President Donald Trump during an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The striking photo was captured by Doug Mills, a renowned New York Times photographer. The image shows a bullet in mid-air, just above Trump’s shoulder and to the right of his head, moments after it hits Trump’s ear.

A remarkable photo captured by my former White House Press Corps colleague Doug Mills. Zoom in right above President Trump’s shoulder and you’ll see a bullet flying in the air to the right of President Trump’s head following an attempted assassination. pic.twitter.com/FqmLBCytoW — Haraz N. Ghanbari (@HarazGhanbari) July 14, 2024

Below is the sequence of photographs capturing the bullet that struck President Donald Trump.

The photograph sequence of the bullet that hit President Donald Trump. Doug Mills/The New York Times pic.twitter.com/5UdGjJgNo2 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 14, 2024

Following the assassination attempt, Trump released the following statement.