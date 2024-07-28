Byron Donalds on Kamala Harris: “Only in Democrat Politics Can You Fail at a Job and Then Get Promoted” (VIDEO)

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) was on “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday to discuss the incompetence of Kamala Harris and the media’s attempt to rewrite her record.

“Only in Democrat politics can you fail at a job and then get promoted,” Rep Donalds said.

“But at the end of the day, people need to know not only did she fail in securing our southern border, but she was the deciding vote in the United States Senate, which allowed the American Rescue Plan, Joe Biden’s signature policy item to pass both houses of Congress and be signed into law,” Donalds continued.

Rep Donalds also corrected the record on Kamala Harris since the media has been covering for her with dishonest reporting.

“Three weeks ago, nobody even wanted to discuss Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket. Now it’s as if Cleopatra has reemerged in American politics,” Donalds said.

“They are so committed to a Democrat sitting in the Oval Office, they will say and do anything in any headline, any media report to make it look like Kamala Harris has all of the credentials and abilities to be the next President of the United States, but her record says otherwise,” Donalds continued.

Kamala Harris has proven to have a very bad track record. TGP reported last week that the Vice President has had a 92 percent turnover in her staff in three years due to her toxic behavior.

The media has distorted Kamala’s record calling her the Border Czar, then denying it later.

