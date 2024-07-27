VP Kamala Harris Had a 92-Percent Staff Turnover During Her First Three Years- ‘Soul-Destroying Bully’ Whose Toxic Behavior Left People in Tears

Kamala Harris’s inability to hold onto staff due to her allegedly toxic behavior and accusations of bullying is common knowledge.

Open the Books reports Harris had a 92 percent staff turnover during her first three years. Only four of the initial 71 staffers hired by Harris during her first year in office still remain in a job. The rest either quit or were fired.

One former staffer told the Washington Post, “It’s clear that you’re not working with somebody who is willing to do the prep and the work.”

“With Kamala you have to put up with a constant amount of soul-destroying criticism and also her own lack of confidence. So you’re constantly sort of propping up a bully and it’s not really clear why.”

Per Open the Books:

The “top-to-bottom dysfunction” that The Atlantic referenced in October 2023 is shown in the reported payrolls that we captured. “In her first year and a half as vice president, Harris saw the departure of her chief of staff, communications director, domestic-policy adviser, national security adviser, and other aides,” the magazine wrote. If only that was all who left. The semi-annual Report of the Secretary of the Senate, among other things, lists the names, titles and salaries of staff in the Office of the Vice President (OVP). In the most recent publishing through March 31, only four staff from the original 47 listed in the 2021 report remained consistently employed and are among the office’s 50 current staff members.

Barbara O’Connor, a communications professor at California State University, told Business Insider that at least 20 interns who worked in Harris’ attorney general and Senate offices had come to her crying because they ‘felt they weren’t valued’ there.

Author Charlie Spiering chronicles the concerning behavior in his Harris biography ‘Amateur Hour,’ published in January.