Biden Struggles to Climb Short Stairs to Air Force One After Testing Positive for COVID (Video)

81-yearold Joe Biden was seen struggling to climb the short stairs boarding Air Force One in Las Vegas after he canceled a speech due to his testing positive for COVID. The White House said Biden would be flying to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware to recuperate.

Video posted by Reuters reporter Nandita Bose shows a weak and unsteady Biden hesitating several times as he slowly made his way up the 14 steps of the shorter Air Force One staircase he has been using to avoid embarrassing public falls.

.⁦@POTUS⁩ is back on Air Force One and we’re headed to Delaware pic.twitter.com/SLGfL8pcN1 — Nandita Bose (@nanditab1) July 17, 2024

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer noted Biden was not wearing a mask:

Biden, after canceling his Las Vegas remarks due to an alleged COVID diagnosis, very slowly ascends the short stairs and heads for "self-isolation" at his beach house in Delaware pic.twitter.com/3Re9es4J0x — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 17, 2024

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre issued a statement on the multi-vaxxed Biden having COVID, again. along with a statement from “the President’s Doctor”:

Earlier today following his first event in Las Vegas, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms. He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. The White House will provide regular updates on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation. Note from the President’s Doctor: The President presented this afternoon with upper respiratory symptoms, to include rhinorhea (runny nose) and non-productive cough, with general mailaise. He felt okay for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point of care testing for COVID-19 was conducted, and the results were positive for the COVID-19 virus. Given this, the President will be self-isolating in accordance with CDC guidance for symptomatic individuals. PCR confirmation testing will be pending. His symptoms remain mild, his respiratory rate is normal at 16, his temperature is normal at 97.8 and his pulse oximetry is normal at 97%. The President has received his first dose of Paxlovid. He will be self-isolating at his home in Rehoboth.

Biden’s COVID diagnosis came a day after an interview in which he said he might leave the presidential race, where he is trailing President Trump, if he were told he had a ‘medical condition.’