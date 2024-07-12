BREAKING: “Coordinated Democrat Rebellion” to Unfold Over the Next 48 Hours as the Largest Pro-Biden Super PAC Freezes $90 Million in Pledged Donations

Here we go.

A “coordinated Democrat rebellion” will be underway over the next 48 hours as the largest pro-Biden super PAC freezes $90 million in pledged donations if Biden remains on the ticket, according to The New York Times.

This comes after Joe Biden’s disastrous “Big Boy” solo press conference Thursday evening where he called Kamala Harris “Vice President Trump.”

“Some major Democratic donors have told the largest pro-Biden super PAC, Future Forward, that roughly $90 million in pledged donations is now on hold if President Biden remains atop the ticket, according to two people who have been briefed on the conversations,” The New York Times reported.

“The frozen contributions come as he had hoped to turn the page on a weekslong crisis within his party following a nearly hourlong news conference on Thursday evening. That appearance — in which he delivered a few gaffes but also demonstrated a command of foreign policy — did not immediately seem to worsen Democrats’ fears about his viability, but it also did not silence the calls for him to drop out. After he was done speaking, three more House members joined the ranks of elected Democrats calling for Mr. Biden to end his campaign,” the Times reported.

Democrat lawmakers Thursday evening and Friday morning came forward and called for Joe Biden to step aside after his dumpster fire press conference.

Biden Snarls at reporters asking why he called Zelensky “President Putin”

Old Joe botched the first question when he called Kamala Harris “Vice President Trump.”

This was literally right after Joe Biden called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, “President Putin.”

At one point Joe Biden told reporters that he’s following the advice of his “Commander-in-Chief” in response to a question about his future.

“I’m following the advice of my Commander-in-Chief– my–my chief of staff of the military as well as the Secretary of Defense and our Intelligence people,” Biden said.

There is no chief of staff of the military. Biden botched that too. Biden meant to say Joint Chiefs of Staff but his brain is fried.

Ranking Member of the House Intelligence Committee Jim Hines called for Joe Biden to step aside Thursday night.

More Democrat lawmakers are expected to call for Joe Biden to step down this weekend.

