BREAKING: Chuck Grassley Releases Full Bodycam Footage from Beaver County Emergency Services, Revealing the Full Aftermath of Trump Assassination Attempt

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has released the complete bodycam footage obtained from the Beaver County Emergency Services Unit (ESU), revealing the full aftermath of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Tuesday that Senator Grassley released a portion of a police bodycam footage that shows the moment when Secret Service and local Beaver County officers arrived on the roof where Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire on Trump and rallygoers.

Grassley wrote, “July 13 Bodycam footage provides more info than Secret Service will share with America We NEED detailed answers ASAP on security failures TRANSPARENCY BRINGS ACCOUNTABILITY.”

Grassley added that he obtained the video from the Beaver County Emergency Services Unit in compliance with congressional requests.

At the beginning of the video, a local Beaver County officer can be heard saying that a sniper took multiple photos of Thomas Crooks before he opened fire on Trump and several supporters.

The officer can be heard saying that the sniper who took the photos was in an adjacent building that was fairly close to where Crooks later fired shots.

A secret service agent later asked officers about the two people who were detained following the shooting, but the Beaver County officers on the roof said they were unaware of anyone being detained.

In the background of the video, Crook’s lifeless body can be seen blurred with a stream of blood flowing down the roof.

Near the end of the video, an officer’s radio can be heard saying, “Do we have access to a drone to clear this water tower?”

Grassley has been reviewing all records received in response to oversight requests issued to federal and local agencies and is making public all relevant records in the interest of transparency.

“This morning I released the FULL extent of bodycam footage I've received from Beaver Co Emergency Services Unit showing aftermath of Trump shooting The public's biz ought 2b PUBLIC You can find the video on my website,” Grassley wrote on his social media Thursday.

In his press release, Grassley highlighted two key concerns raised after reviewing approximately 30 minutes of footage:

A fragmented and delayed chain of communication between local and federal law enforcement. A seemingly delayed response in identifying and disabling a potential detonator device, including a potential device located next to the deceased shooter.

“The video footage additionally records law enforcement discussing the need to use a drone to inspect and secure the water tower on site. Records obtained by my office corroborate that USSS had assigned an Unmanned Aerial System drone operator to the event," Grassley added.

In one of the videos, it can be heard that it was a sniper named "Greg" who took a picture of Crooks.

"I believe the sniper that saw these and sent the pictures is right inside this building. All right, so if you go to that window that's open and yell for Greg, that's the sniper who sent the original pictures. He saw him come from the bike, set the book down, and then lost sight of him," said one of the Beaver officers.

PART 1:

PART 2:

Full video from Chuck Grassley's Youtube:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Disclaimer: The Gateway Pundit is currently in the process of uploading the full bodycam footage released by Senator Chuck Grassley. Due to the large file size, the upload is taking longer than expected.