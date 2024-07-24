Police Bodycam Footage of Secret Service Responding to Trump Shooter on Roof Released, Snipers Took Photos of Crooks Before Shooting, Drone Sent to Water Tower (VIDEO)

Senator Chuck Grassley has released new police bodycam footage that shows the moment when Secret Service and local Beaver County officers arrived on the roof where Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire on Trump and rallygoers.

Grassley wrote, “July 13 Bodycam footage provides more info than Secret Service will share with America We NEED detailed answers ASAP on security failures TRANSPARENCY BRINGS ACCOUNTABILITY.”

Grassley added that he obtained the video from the Beaver County Emergency Services Unit in compliance with congressional requests.

At the beginning of the video, a local Beaver County officer can be heard saying that a sniper took multiple photos of Thomas Crooks before he opened fire on Trump and several supporters.

As The Gateway Pundit reported,

“At 5:14pm AGR sniper 1 took at least two pictures of Crooks (one of the pictures appears to show Crooks on his phone).” At 5:28pm, AGR sniper 1 took a picture of a bicycle and backpack near the AGR building (it is unclear whether these items are associated with Crooks).

The officer can be heard saying that the sniper who took the photos was in an adjacent building that was fairly close to where Crooks later fired shots.

A secret service agent later asked officers about the two people who were detained following the shooting, but the Beaver County officers on the roof said they were unaware of anyone being detained.

In the background of the video, Crook’s lifeless body can be seen blurred with a stream of blood flowing down the roof.

WATCH: (GRAPHIC: Viewers discretion is advised.)

Near the end of the video, an officer’s radio can be heard saying, “Do we have access to a drone to clear this water tower?”

LISTEN: