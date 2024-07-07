BREAKING: Biden’s Hand Tremor During Campaign Stop Sparks Alarm Amid Reports Parkinson’s Disease Specialist Visited White House (VIDEO)

Biden’s hand was noticeably shaking during a campaign stop in Philly on Sunday!

Joe Biden on Sunday traveled to Philadelphia to pander to the black community at a black church as his reelection campaign falters.

Biden is getting attacked from all sides as calls for him to drop out of the presidential race increase following his disastrous debate performance.

After attending a Sunday church service at Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ, Biden made an unscheduled stop at a Democrat campaign office in Philadelphia.

As usual, the campaign headquarters had a funeral-like atmosphere. There was no enthusiasm for old Joe.

Biden’s hand was shaking as he delivered brief remarks at the campaign office.

“Even when I was running for Senate, each time I ran, quite frankly, not a joke, Philadelphia, in particular, got me across the line. No, I’m not joking. No, I mean it, seriously!” Biden said.

Joe Biden was a senator from Delaware. He’s completely shot.

Watch Biden’s hand shake as he speaks to campaign staffers (notice the microphone shaking):

BIDEN: “Even when I was running for Senate, each time I ran, quite frankly, not a joke, Philadelphia, in particular, got me across the line. (Joe was a senator from Delaware)

Biden’s hand tremor was noticeable!

As previously reported, a top neurologist specializing in Parkinson’s disease met with President Biden’s personal physician at the White House earlier this year.

Visitor logs reviewed by The New York Post revealed that Dr. Kevin Cannard, a renowned Parkinson’s expert at Walter Reed Medical Center, and Dr. John E. Atwood, a cardiologist from Walter Reed, had a meeting with Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s personal doctor, and another doctor at the White House residence clinic on January 17.

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a brain disorder that causes progressive issues with movement, mental health, sleep, and pain. It’s characterized by unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination. Symptoms usually start slowly and worsen over time.

So the question is, does Joe Biden have an undiagnosed cognitive impairment, or has he been diagnosed with something like Parkinson’s disease and the White House is covering it up?