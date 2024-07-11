BREAKING: 1000-Year-Old Notre Dame Cathedral in Normandy Has ‘Caught Fire’ – Authorities Say Possible ‘Religious Attack’

A 1000-year-old cathedral in the French city of Rouen has caught fire in what authorities say could be a religiously motivated attack.

While details about the blaze are currently scarce, firefighters are currently working to extinguish the fire and reduce the level of damage.

BREAKING: The cathedral in Rouen, France is in flames. It’s known for being one of the most spectacular gothic buildings. I will keep you updated on any developments.pic.twitter.com/XS5i0pILZf — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) July 11, 2024

Local television footage initially showed a dark plume of smoke rising from the spire, with onlookers in the streets below watching in horror.

The historic Rouen Catholic cathedral in France, whose construction dates back to the 12th century, is on fire. The incident comes a few days after the victory of leftist parties in the French elections. pic.twitter.com/tdeLxCgcaC — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) July 11, 2024

Other images revealed smoke seeping through a gap in the white cover surrounding the scaffolding.

BREAKING: The 1000-year-old Notre-Dame cathedral in Rouen is on fire. Authorities say it could be a religious attack. pic.twitter.com/jdPxYjdBMM — Europe Invasion (@EuropeInvasionn) July 11, 2024

A masterpiece of French medieval Gothic architecture, the cathedral dates back to the 12th century and gained international fame after being repeatedly painted by the Impressionist artist Claude Monet in the 19th century. Between the years of 1876 and 1880 it was the tallest building in the world.

This is years old now, but it pinpoints the churches and cathedrals that have “caught fire” in France.

The beautiful Rouen cathedral is the latest to have “caught fire”.

France’s newcomers are notoriously clumsy. pic.twitter.com/4quklpM3Yl — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) July 11, 2024

The scenes are reminisicient of the devastating damage caused to the world-famous Notre Dame cathedral in Paris in 2019, repairs for which are only recently reached completion.