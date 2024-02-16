Scaffolding Begins To Be Removed in Paris’ Notre Dame, Revealing New Spire With a Golden Phoenix Celebrating the Rebirth-From-The-Flames Cathedral

Celebrated in songs, books and films, Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral is a beloved Christian temple that is famous all over the world.

The spring of 2019 fire was seen by many – I know I’m one – as a horrific tragedy, a major cultural and spiritual loss for the West.

In the immediate aftermath of the fire, the ongoing insanity in French culture was apparent, with TGP’s Jim Hoft reporting on how Renovators Hope to Turn the Historic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris into Woke Theme Park with Emphasis on Africa and Asia.

Those insane plans did not get any traction, and it was soon decided that the Cathedral would be rebuilt much like it was before: French Senate Says Notre Dame Cathedral Must Be Restored Exactly As it Was Before Fire — No Islamic Minarets or Swimming Pools

Now, in a new milestone in the temple’s renaissance, the scaffolding surrounding the rebirth-from-the-ashes architectural marvel was started to be removed.

Fox News reported:

“The medieval Catholic cathedral’s scaffolding has been taken down in recent days, revealing the cathedral’s new spire for the first time, which is adorned with a golden rooster and a cross.”

Residents from the surrounding neighborhood have told the press how seeing again the 1345-built Cathedral was emotional for them: “It gives us hope”.

“The iconic structure was ravaged by fire in April 2019, leaving it in severe disrepair. The new spire is the latest milestone in the restoration of the cathedral’s former glory.

In a symbol of resilience and renewal, a new golden rooster, reimagined as a phoenix with flaming feathers, was installed atop the spire in December, marking the cathedral’s rise from the ashes.”

An anti-fire ‘misting’ system beneath the cathedral’s roof will be installed, and the original cross will be recreated.

Medieval Notre Dame is on track in the renovation process, expected to reopen in December of this year.

“Much of the cathedral remains surrounded by scaffolding, which could take weeks if not months to remove. The spire alone, cathedral officials said, was protected by some 70,000 pieces of scaffolding, totaling a dizzying 600 tons.

The restoration of the crippled monument, once a major tourist attraction, came after a devastating fire caused the collapse of the structure’s main spire.”

Fox news insists on calling it a ‘monument’, when it’s actually a living-breathing Christian temple, not a dead-culture icon.

French President Emmanuel Macron set the deadline of late 2024 for the completion of Notre Dame restoration efforts, that will cost between $1.13 billion and $2.3 billion.

