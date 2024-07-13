Bill Maher on Democrats Replacing Biden: ‘The Question Isn’t If, It’s Who’ (VIDEO)

Liberal comedian and television show host Bill Maher has weighed in on Democrats replacing Joe Biden as their nominee, saying, “The question isn’t if, it’s who.”

Maher predicts that Biden will withdraw from the race as soon as August 9, the 50th anniversary of President Richard Nixon’s resignation.

The comedian discussed the issue on Friday’s episode of his show “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

“The one thing I know for sure is this: The question isn’t if, it’s who because he is not going to be the Democrats candidate for president,” Maher said.

Maher continued, “The one thing I know for sure about America is this, it’s run by Mean Girls, mean girls in the press and in politics and in life, and when they smell blood in the water, the lust to finish off a vulnerable person will never be denied.”

The issue with Biden isn’t if, it’s who. Who will replace him because he will not be the Democrats’ presidential candidate in 2024. pic.twitter.com/mWuL7V91A0 — Bill Maher (@billmaher) July 13, 2024

“Biden is toast,” he added. “The walls will keep crumbling, and my pick in the office pool for when he gives it up is August 9.”

Since his disastrous debate performance late last month, calls for Biden to step aside in the 2024 presidential race have been nonstop — especially from his own party.

Biden has maintained that he will not be withdrawing.