Biden’s Non-Binary Pup Handler and Luggage Thief Sam Brinton Gets Sweetheart Plea Deal, Avoids Jail

Joe Biden’s former non-binary Department of Energy employee Sam Brinton will avoid jail after he pleaded guilty to petit larceny in a sweetheart plea deal with prosecutors.

Brinton, a gender-fluid ‘pup handler,’ was facing up to 20 years in prison on felony grand larceny charges related to the baggage theft of an African dress designer.

Asya Khamsin, the Houston-based Tanzanian fashion designer alleged Sam Brinton stole her luggage in March 2018.

Brinton will undergo mental health treatment, complete 50 hours of community service and write an apology letter as part of his plea deal with prosecutors.

Under a civil lawsuit settlement, Brinton agreed to pay Khamsin an undisclosed settlement and wrote her an apology letter, the Free Beacon reported.

Brinton previously avoided jail in a sweetheart deal with prosecutors in connection with the other two baggage theft cases.

The Free Beacon reported:

Sam Brinton is a free man. The disgraced former Department of Energy official pleaded guilty to petit larceny as part of a sweetheart deal that will see him serve no jail time after facing felony charges that carried a sentence of up to 20 years. State prosecutors quietly announced the plea deal during a hearing last week in Arlington General District Court, which is just an eight-minute drive from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport where Brinton stole a Tanzanian female fashion designer’s luggage containing her custom designs six years ago. According to prosecutors, Brinton entered into an adult diversion program, which requires him to undergo mental health treatment, write a letter of apology, and complete 50 hours of community service helping the elderly. As part of the deal, the charges against Brinton were amended from grand larceny, a felony offense, to petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

Sam Brinton was also charged for stealing women’s luggage at two other airports – Minneapolis and Las Vegas but he avoided jail for those charges as well.