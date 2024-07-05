Biden’s Biggest Rally Ever! Biden’s Highly-Anticipated Wisconsin Rally Held in Corner of Middle School Gym (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday traveled to Madison, Wisconsin to hold a campaign rally.

The highly-anticipated rally was a total flop.

Biden is under heavy pressure from the media to drop out of the 2024 presidential race so his Wisconsin rally is a make-or-break event.

The Chair of the Democrat Party of Wisconsin posted a 3-second loop of a handful of people waiting in line to see Joe Biden.

The line of people is unimpressive which is why they had to speed up a 3-second loop.

Fired up Wisconsin Dems in line early for @JoeBiden!

Biden is speaking to a crowd of people jammed into the corner of the gym at Sherman Middle School.

Biden about to take the stage at a rally in Madison, Wisconsin.

We’re in a middle school

All eyes are on the President as he tries to quell doubts and prove he’s up for the job

High scrutiny on any slipups or fumbles

Live soon @ABCNewsLive pic.twitter.com/jRMyF4NzdD — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) July 5, 2024

Joe Biden was over an hour late to his rally!

WATCH: