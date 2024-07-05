Biden’s Biggest Rally Ever! Biden’s Highly-Anticipated Wisconsin Rally Held in Corner of Middle School Gym (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday traveled to Madison, Wisconsin to hold a campaign rally.
The highly-anticipated rally was a total flop.
Biden is under heavy pressure from the media to drop out of the 2024 presidential race so his Wisconsin rally is a make-or-break event.
The Chair of the Democrat Party of Wisconsin posted a 3-second loop of a handful of people waiting in line to see Joe Biden.
The line of people is unimpressive which is why they had to speed up a 3-second loop.
Fired up Wisconsin Dems in line early for @JoeBiden! pic.twitter.com/iEaTrtq3fB
— Ben Wikler (@benwikler) July 5, 2024
Biden is speaking to a crowd of people jammed into the corner of the gym at Sherman Middle School.
Biden about to take the stage at a rally in Madison, Wisconsin.
We’re in a middle school
All eyes are on the President as he tries to quell doubts and prove he’s up for the job
High scrutiny on any slipups or fumbles
Live soon @ABCNewsLive pic.twitter.com/jRMyF4NzdD
— Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) July 5, 2024
Joe Biden was over an hour late to his rally!
Crooked Joe Biden finally shuffles on stage — over an hour late to his own event pic.twitter.com/k7xFOadVLM
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 5, 2024