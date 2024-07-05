Biden’s Biggest Rally Ever! Biden’s Highly-Anticipated Wisconsin Rally Held in Corner of Middle School Gym (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Friday traveled to Madison, Wisconsin to hold a campaign rally.

The highly-anticipated rally was a total flop.

Biden is under heavy pressure from the media to drop out of the 2024 presidential race so his Wisconsin rally is a make-or-break event.

The Chair of the Democrat Party of Wisconsin posted a 3-second loop of a handful of people waiting in line to see Joe Biden.

The line of people is unimpressive which is why they had to speed up a 3-second loop.

WATCH:

Biden is speaking to a crowd of people jammed into the corner of the gym at Sherman Middle School.

WATCH:

Joe Biden was over an hour late to his rally!

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.