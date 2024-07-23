Biden Tests Negative for COVID, Will Reportedly Return to White House on Tuesday

Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will reportedly return to the White House on Tuesday.

Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and cancelled his campaign event to go into isolation on July 17.

The president’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor, wrote in a letter that Biden’s “symptoms have resolved. Over the course of his infection, he never manifested a fever, and his vital signs remained normal, to include pulse oximetry. His lungs remained clear.”

“BINAX rapid antigen testing is negative. He will continue to be monitored for any recurrence of illness. The President continues to perform all of his presidential duties. As always, I will continue to keep your office updated with any changes in his condition or treatment plan,” the letter continued.

At the time of his positive test, the White House issued a statement saying that he was being treated with Paxlovid.

“He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms. He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” the White House said.

The White House statement on President Biden testing postive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/QeOQrAOq1Q — Jeremy Wallace (@JeremySWallace) July 17, 2024

Biden dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday.