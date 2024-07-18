Biden Spokesman Blasts Viral Axios Report About Him Dropping Out by This Weekend: ‘Baseless Conjecture’

A spokesman for the Biden campaign has responded to the viral Axios report that claims President Joe Biden may withdraw from the race as soon as this weekend.

The report claimed that “it’s now when, not if” concerning the president exiting the race.

“We increasingly hear top Biden aides, including ones who initially urged him to fight on after his disastrous debate on June 27 — 21 days ago — are saying it’s now when, not if, Biden announces he’s not running,” the report claimed.

The report cited the growing pressure from his own party to drop out — including former President Barack Obama expressing his concern about the viability of his candidacy to fellow Democrat leaders.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday:

Former president Barack Obama has told allies in recent days that President Biden’s path to victory has greatly diminished and he thinks the president needs to seriously consider the viability of his candidacy, according to multiple people briefed on his thinking.

“His choice is to be one of history’s heroes, or to be sure of the fact that there’ll never be a Biden presidential library,” an unnamed “close friend” of the president told Axios. “I pray that he does the right thing. He’s headed that way.”

Biden campaign spokesman TJ Ducklo responded to the report with a defiant post on X.

Joe Biden is his party’s nominee. He’s the President of the United States. He’s running for reelection. Baseless conjecture from anonymous sources isn’t a scoop. Tonight a convicted felon will talk about how he’ll make people’s lives worse if he gains power. Let’s focus. https://t.co/RZBb9k6g9d — TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) July 18, 2024

“Joe Biden is his party’s nominee. He’s the President of the United States. He’s running for reelection. Baseless conjecture from anonymous sources isn’t a scoop,” Ducklo wrote. “Tonight a convicted felon will talk about how he’ll make people’s lives worse if he gains power. Let’s focus.”

According to reports, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer privately asked Biden to withdraw on Saturday. His meeting came about a week after former Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed her concerns about him staying in the race.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has also reportedly expressed his concerns directly to Biden.

Rep. Adam Schiff joined the chorus on Wednesday.

“President Biden has been one of the most consequential presidents in our nation’s history, and his lifetime of service as a Senator, a Vice President, and now as President has made our country better. But our nation is at a crossroads,” Schiff told the Los Angeles Times. “A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November.”

Schiff told the Times that the “choice to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden’s alone,” but he is urging Biden “to pass the torch” and “secure his legacy of leadership” by stepping aside for someone who can beat Trump.

The congressman told the newspaper that he would support whoever is the nominee, even if it remains Biden.

Biden has repeatedly stated that he is not willing to step aside.