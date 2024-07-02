Biden Says the Quiet Part Out Loud, Claims He’s Investing Billions to “Expand Energy Shortages” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday received an operational briefing and delivered remarks on extreme weather at the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency in DC.

Biden announced a “White House summer on extreme heat.”

“Later this summer my administration will convene the first-ever White House summer on extreme heat bringing together state, local, tribal and territorial leaders and international partners who are protecting communities and workers from extreme weather,” Biden said.

Biden also announced the “first-ever federal safety standard for excessive heat in the workplace.”

After stumbling through his remarks, Biden insulted millions of Americans who don’t believe in manmade climate change.

“Everyone who willfully denies the impacts of climate change is condemning the American people…they’re either really, really dumb or has some other motive,” Biden said.

Biden slipped and said the quiet part out loud.

“We’ve invested billions to enhance our power grid. Expand energy shortages so that lights, air conditioning, refrigeration, and internet stay on during heat waves and other climate change…” Biden said.

Biden is right. The Green New Deal he signed dubbed, “The Inflation Reduction Act” will expand energy shortages.

WATCH: