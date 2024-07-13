Biden on July 8: ‘We’re Done Talking About the Debate, it’s Time to Put Trump in a Bullseye’

A quote from Joe Biden from five days before the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump has come back to haunt him.

On July 8, Biden said, “I have one job and that’s to beat Trump. I’m absolutely certain I’m the best person to be able to do that.”

Biden continued, “So, we’re done talking about the debate. It’s time to put Trump in a Bullseye.”

Joe Biden on 7.8.2024: “We’re done talking about the debate, it’s time to put Trump in a bullseye.” pic.twitter.com/K5FeeijDuC — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 13, 2024

Biden made the comment on a video call with his top donors.

The comment quickly went viral on social media in the aftermath of the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump is reportedly safe and doing okay.

There are reports that one person is dead, it is unclear if it is the shooter.