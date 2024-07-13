Biden Admin Launching App to Allow Migrants to Bypass ICE Check-Ins

According to a new report, the Biden administration is launching an app that will allow migrants to bypass in-person Immigration and Customs Enforcement check-ins.

A pilot version of the app will soon launch in select cities and let millions of illegal migrants check in with ICE using just a phone or computer — while doing whatever they want in the country.

According to the New York Post, who spoke to two sources on the condition of anonymity, “This means the migrants will no longer be required to check in with their local Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office every few months while they wait to plead their asylum case in immigration court.”

Biden’s uncontrolled border has left many ICE offices completely jammed up and backlogged, and this appears to be a half-baked attempt at easing the burden. However, experts warn that this will make it much easier for illegals to abscond into the country.

The Post reports:

New York City’s ICE office was already “fully booked through October 2032” as of early last year for appointments to process migrants released at the southern border, according to an official document previously reviewed by The Post. However, concerned critics fear the new app will make it easier for undocumented migrants living in the US to go under the radar.

One of the sources complained to the newspaper, “The thing has no enforcement around it and will have zero consequences when they don’t check in.”

“Totally half-baked and massively undercuts enforcement,” the source added.

The source added that if the migrant is using a computer, law enforcement cannot track their location.

“ICE was set to announce the upcoming launch of the app during a press conference Thursday — but had to postpone the announcement due to major glitches that would make it impossible for it to handle millions of users, another source said. The app is also not yet approved by the Apple app store,” the Post report explains.

The paper added, “Currently, the app can only manage roughly 200,000 migrants out of the millions who have been released and live in the US to await immigration proceedings — many under the Biden administration.”

It is currently unknown how much the app cost taxpayers to develop.