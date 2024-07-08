Bette Midler Urges Biden to Arrest House Republicans, Execute Rep. Jim Jordan

Actress Bette Midler has called on Joe Biden to arrest House Republicans and execute Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.

Responding to the Supreme Court ruling this week that gave Donald Trump immunity for his official acts in office, Midler was one of many leftists unable to contain their frustration.

“Now that Joe has total immunity, many are urging him to be GOP ruthless,” Midler wrote. “Here’s a suggestion for implementing his new powers.”

Now that Joe has total immunity, many are urging him to be GOP ruthless. Here’s a suggestion for implementing his new powers:https://t.co/8hEVMvmNDR pic.twitter.com/7PmZqKygKf — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 5, 2024

Midler then linked to a New Republic article by former Clinton henchman Sidney Blumenthal, which fantasized:

I regret to inform you that Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has been arrested. A number of other members of the House Republican Conference have been taken into custody. Jim Jordan, unfortunately, attempted to resist arrest. After wrestling with an FBI agent, he met a tragic fate. In the sudden absence of those members, there is a new majority in the House. I look forward to a long and cooperative relationship. I can say proudly, gridlock is at last broken. And we can all give thanks to the Supreme Court.

Back in May, Midler embarrassed herself by asking what would have happened if Hillary Clinton had questioned the legitimacy of the 2016 election, something which she did on multiple occasions.

“Can you imagine what would have happened if Hillary Clinton had claimed the election was stolen?” she pondered at the time.

Can you imagine what would have happened if Hillary Clinton had claimed the election was stolen? — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 19, 2024

Social media users wasted no time in reminding her that that is exactly what she did.