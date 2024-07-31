Beaver County Officials Say Secret Service Told Them to Set up Snipers on Ground Level as Opposed to on Top of Roof (VIDEO)

Beaver County officials told Fox News that the Secret Service told a local sniper team to set up on ground level looking into the Butler, Pennsylvania crowd as opposed to on top of the warehouse roof where Thomas Crooks would take 8 shots at President Trump and rallygoers.

The local Beaver County officials also told Fox News that had the Secret Service told them to post up on the roof they would have.

There was no issue with the ‘sloped roof’ – they were simply told to stay on the ground level.

The Beaver County officials also rebuffed Acting Service Director Ronald Rowe and said the two local snipers were looking out a window on the ground level. It is a different warehouse window than the one Rowe point to during his testimony to a Senate panel on Tuesday.

Local officials are telling Fox News that the USSS told a local sniper team to set up on the “ground level looking into the crowd” as opposed to on top of the warehouse roof where the assassin would ultimately fire his shots at President Trump. They also said that had USSS told… pic.twitter.com/atI9BRR0dZ — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 31, 2024

The Gateway Pundit’s Benjamin Wetmore exclusively reported that a witness saw a team of 3 snipers on the second floor of the building.

That position would give that sniper team access to Thomas Crooks, who would have been about 40 feet away.

The team of snipers on the second floor could have walked out on the roof and walked over to Crooks on the roof.

Snipers in the first floor of the building took photos of Thomas Crooks shortly before he climbed on the roof and took 8 shots at Trump and rallygoers.

According to the official narrative, Crooks did the following all by himself without an insider’s help: