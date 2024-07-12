(AUDIO) Clips From Biden’s Edited Interview With Milwaukee Radio Station – Trump Hater Jake Tapper Calls The Move “a Big Journalism No No”

Newly released audio of Biden’s pre-recorded interview with a Milwaukee-based radio station apparently reveals what the station deceptively edited out of their interview with Biden last week.

Biden sat for two pre-recorded interviews last week following his disastrous debate – one with Wisconsin-based WAUK and the other with Philly-based WURD.

Both interviews aired last Thursday morning.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Biden was recently caught sending pre-scripted questions to WURD, which led to host Andrea Lawful-Sanders’s firing earlier this week.

Additionally, yesterday, it was revealed that host Earl Ingram (WAUK) also received scripted questions from the Biden White House, who later DEMANDED the station edit the pre-recorded interview–and they did.

Civic Media management admitted in a statement that they removed unfavorable parts of Biden’s interview and still defended Earl Ingram and his team, claiming the decision was “made in good faith.”

“On Monday, July 8th, it was reported to Civic Media management that immediately after the phone interview was recorded, the Biden campaign called and asked for two edits to the recording before it aired. Civic Media management immediately undertook an investigation and determined that the production team at the time viewed the edits as non-substantive and broadcast and published the interview with two short segments removed,” the station said in a statement on Thursday.

This also comes after a report from the far-left New York Times--of all places--which reveals that the top White House correspondent not only uses a translation headset to understand Biden's gibberish but that the Biden Regime also recently pressured the outlet to alter a transcription of Biden’s use of the word “goodest,” a made-up word.

The two edits, according to Civic Media management:

At time 5:20, the removal of “…and in addition to that, I have more Blacks in my administration than any other president, all other presidents combined, and in major positions, cabinet positions.”

At time 14:15, in reference to Donald Trump’s call for the death penalty for the Central Park Five, the removal of “I don’t know if they even call for their hanging or not, but he–but they said […] convicted of murder.”

Below is reportedly the leaked cut, though the sourcing is unclear:

It is unclear why the request was made to edit this portion of the interview.

Even leftist Trump-hater Jake Tapper, while trying his best to defend Biden's remarks, condemned the Biden camp's decision to pressure the radio station, calling it "a big journalism no, no," as if CNN had not made similar deceitful editorial decisions in the past.

Watch below: