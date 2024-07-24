Attorney Maria Herrera Mellado Talks Gateway Hispanic on Frank Speech (VIDEO)

Attorney Maria Herrera Mellado joined Neil Johnson last week at the RNC to discuss our new venture Gateway Hispanic on Frank Speech.

We announced our latest venture last week on Monday at the RNC.

Gateway Pundit to reach 70 million + Hispanics in the US, and 500 million + Hispanics who live throughout the world

Expanding the conservative populist message to the Spanish-language community in America and beyond.

Gateway Hispanic is a new news outlet to cover current political events in Spanish in an effort to empower the more than 70 million Hispanics in the United States.

At a key moment for the nation’s future, Gateway Hispanic sets out to conquer an orphan market, presenting itself as a new informative voice that promises to bring the most shocking news of current national and international politics to millions of Hispanic-American homes, on whose weight largely depends the electoral future of the presidential candidates and the country itself.

The Hispanic community in the US has been manipulated by ultra-liberal media that only seek to victimize it and use it as a puppet and speaker for the most extremist and anti-democratic left in history. These same media hide the reality to their liking and chain millions of Hispanic-American families to think poorly and negatively about their future. And they do it by protecting the lies of the Democratic party that assures Hispanics that it is possible to live the American dream despite entering the country illegally or depending on the government, defending a welfare system that, over time, turns them into slaves in a free nation full of opportunities.

Gateway Hispanic Editor Maria Herrera Mellado spoke with Neil Johnson last week about our new venture.

The video below is transcribed in Spanish. You can find it at Gateway Hispanic.

