Introducing Gateway Hispanic — Finally a Conservative-Populist Voice to the Spanish-Speaking Community

Gateway Pundit to reach 70 million + Hispanics in the US

Expanding the conservative populist message to the Spanish-language community in America and beyond.

WATCH:

Miami, July 15, 2024 – Gateway Hispanic: a new news outlet is born today to cover current political events in Spanish in an effort to empower more than 70 million Hispanics in the United States.

At a key moment for the nation’s future, Gateway Hispanic sets out to conquer an orphan market, presenting itself as a new informative voice that promises to bring the most shocking news of current national and international politics to millions of Hispanic-American homes, on whose weight largely depends the electoral future of the presidential candidates and the country itself.

The Hispanic community in the US has been manipulated by ultra-liberal media that only seek to victimize it and use it as a puppet and speaker for the most extremist and antidemocratic left in history. These same media hide the reality to their liking and chain millions of Hispanic-American families to think poorly and negatively about their future. And they do it by protecting the lies of the Democratic party that assures Hispanics that it is possible to live the American dream despite entering the country illegally or depending on the government, defending a welfare system that, over time, turns them into slaves in a free nation full of opportunities.

However, there is the possibility of entering the US in a legal and orderly manner and enjoy a full life, in absolute freedom that will allow them to work, undertake and achieve all their dreams while being able to enjoy prosperity, Gateway Hispanic wants precisely to bring that type of information to a community that also wants to see the respect of civil rights offered to all citizens and that naturally rejects socialism, a failed ideology from which they have been fleeing.

There is nothing more discouraging and dehumanizing than being a toy in the hands of those who purposely do not give you the necessary information about current political events in the United States, affecting millions of Spanish speakers.

This initiative, born from the award-winning online news platform Gateway Pundit, which was awarded the title of Most Trusted Print Media in the Country by the American Liberty Awards in 2023, now extends its commitment to justice to the Spanish-speaking community.

With a spirit of service and dedication, Gateway Hispanic will offer original content in Spanish: news, videos, podcasts and analysis with weekly interviews from several writers and contributors throughout the Spanish-speaking world including associates from Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Spain, and the United States – and several more countries! Our mission is clear: to inform and empower Hispanics throughout the country and those who want to know the reality abroad, providing them with the accurate information and the necessary tools to make the best decisions for themselves and their families in an electoral year that is critical to the U.S. and the rest of the world.

“There is a window of opportunity to adequately inform millions of Hispanics about what is happening in our country. One of the most important elections in U.S. history is just a feew months away and our community needs to understand what is at stake. The conventional media does not report the whole truth and hides it for fear of reprisals, and they do not have the experience in political analysis, but Hispanics deserve to know, and that is why this initiative is so important”…

María Herrera Mellado, immigration and business lawyer and contributor to major Spanish-language media outlets such as Univisión and Telemundo, brings her experience and passion for justice as the Editor of Gateway Hispanic to the Hispanic community in Spanish.

With the presidential election ahead of us, the Census Bureau estimates that there are approximately 64 million Hispanics in the U.S, in 2024, constituting 19.5% of the country’s population. An estimated 37 million are eligible to vote this year, a significant increase from 32.3 million in 2020, representing 50% of the total growth in eligible voters during this time.

“Hispanics are often led to believe that the Democratic Party represents our interests or values on key issues such as the defense of fundamental rights, the right to education, our economy, the need for diversity, the protection of our health, foreign policy or public order. None of this could be further from the truth, and that is why we have seen an aggressive exodus by Hispanic voters that abandon the Democratic Party and join the conservative movement and the Republican Party,” says Herrera Mellado. “It is time to empower the Hispanic community through credible and real information, bringing them an analysis of the laws and policies that govern their lives, as well as some entertainment. Our communities embrace and respect the American values and feels the utmost admiration for this nation,” she added.

Gateway Hispanic, founded on the principles of its parent company, Gateway Pundit, is an online news publication that focuses on news, commentary, and analysis from a conservative perspective. Located in the heart of the anti-communist bastion for Hispanics, our commitment is to the issues that really matter to Americans with the goal of serving Hispanics in America.

Since its founding, Gateway Pundit has grown as a trusted news source for those looking for an alternative to traditional media outlets, which often share news and opinions from a decidedly liberal perspective. We believe in transparency as the basis for shaping our editorial priorities.

Our website covers breaking news and provides opinions on the most pressing issues of the day. It champions a politically collaborative worldview that sheds light and truth on controversial and key issues such as the right to life, the threat to our national security, the importance of controlling the size of government, and the need to stand for individual freedoms and constitutional values.

In a world where traditional media often present a biased view, Gateway Hispanic stands as a bastion of truthful information, defending conservative values and the integrity of our nation. We trust that our community will embrace this platform as a vital tool for their empowerment and growth.

Starting today, Gateway Hispanic offers a bridge to the Hispanic-speaking world. Come join us.