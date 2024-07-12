AT&T Confirms Another Massive Cyberattack With ‘Nearly All’ Customers Affected

Telecommunications giant AT&T has confirmed it was victim to yet another massive cyberattack, separate from the one it experienced earlier this year.
According to a report from Bloomberg, the hack is one of the largest private communications data breaches in recent memory.
The report notes:
AT&T Inc. suffered a massive hack of customer data — separate from one reported earlier this year — that included records of calls and texts for nearly all of its mobile-phone users for a six-month period in 2022, one of the biggest breaches of private communications data in recent memory.
The company said in a regulatory filing Friday that the breach, which hasn’t been previously disclosed, also included those records from customers of wireless service providers that used AT&T’s network between May 1, 2022 and Oct. 31 of that year.
The company said it learned in April that the information was illegally downloaded from a workspace on a third-party cloud platform, which a spokesperson identified as Snowflake Inc.
AT&T claims that it is working with law enforcement and has “taken steps to close off the illegal access point,” adding that at “least one person has been apprehended” in connection with the breach.
As reported by The Gateway Pundit earlier this year, the company was subject to another large-scale cyberattack back in March, during which the personal information of some 73 million current and former customers was leaked across the dark web.
Back in February, there was also a widespread outage for some tens of thousands of customers affecting their home phone, internet, and mobile phone services.
The company later said they had identified a cause, and it was not related to cybersecurity.