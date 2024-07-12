AT&T Confirms Another Massive Cyberattack With ‘Nearly All’ Customers Affected

Telecommunications giant AT&T has confirmed it was victim to yet another massive cyberattack, separate from the one it experienced earlier this year.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the hack is one of the largest private communications data breaches in recent memory.

The report notes:

AT&T Inc. suffered a massive hack of customer data — separate from one reported earlier this year — that included records of calls and texts for nearly all of its mobile-phone users for a six-month period in 2022, one of the biggest breaches of private communications data in recent memory. The company said in a regulatory filing Friday that the breach, which hasn’t been previously disclosed, also included those records from customers of wireless service providers that used AT&T’s network between May 1, 2022 and Oct. 31 of that year. The company said it learned in April that the information was illegally downloaded from a workspace on a third-party cloud platform, which a spokesperson identified as Snowflake Inc.