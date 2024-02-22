Thousands of AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile Customers Hit By Cellular Outage Across America, Sparking Fears of a Possible Cyber Attack – Some Cannot Even Make Emergency Calls

Tens of thousands of cell phone users have experienced outages this morning for their home phone, internet, and mobile phone services. The shocking number of interruptions is sparking fear of a possible cyber attack.

The outages reportedly began around 4 am Eastern time and also affected thousands of customers with Verizon, T-Mobile, and US Cellular. Cricket, which is also part of AT&T, reported having 11,000 customers affected.

The most significant number of issues, though, was reported by AT&T users, which spiked at 31,931 reports at 4:30 am before again jumping to 71,000 at 8 AM.

AT&T said in a statement they are working to restore service and asking them to use Wi-Fi.

Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored.’

Some customers have revealed their phones are stuck in SOS mode, meaning that users can only make calls to emergency services. But some 911 centers are also unable to receive calls.

PWC Alert: AT&T has reported that some 9-1-1 calls may not be received by the county. If your 9-1-1 call does not go thru, please call 703-792-6500 to report an emergency. An update will be sent once the problem has been resolved. https://t.co/NSZtJ2lze7 — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) February 22, 2024

We are aware of an issue impacting AT&T wireless customers from making and receiving any phone calls (including to 911). We are actively engaged and monitoring this. The San Francisco 911 center is still operational. If you are an AT&T customer and cannot get through to 911,… pic.twitter.com/TUIEBkqmkI — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 22, 2024

CMPD is aware of a nationwide outage impacting AT&T cell phone customers this morning. Customers were briefly unable to contact 9-1-1. There are no disruptions to our call center’s ability to receive 9-1-1 calls. Service should be returning shortly. — CMPD News (@CMPD) February 22, 2024

One tech expert thinks this could be a possible cyber attack, saying he “can’t imagine this is incompetence or a single node failure.”

Confirmation from around the US on a nationwide cellular network outage. Seems to have affected @ATT first, then later reports from other phones on @TMobile @Verizon and more. I can’t imagine this is incompetence or a single node failure. Concerned it could be a #cyberattack. pic.twitter.com/wlbsfi2E71 — MikePrasad.eth (@mikeprasad) February 22, 2024

Others are also expressing similar concern over the outage, especially given the vulnerability of our power grid.

Cyber Attack? Looks like all major service providers like AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and US Cellular are reporting system outages.

Looks like Starlink is making its case. But you all should not be surprised. Expect things like this to ramp up. Remember those under water… pic.twitter.com/asEpWGNmEK — Ariel (@Prolotario1) February 22, 2024

Is America under a cyberattack?!? WHAT THE CRAP IS GOING ON??? — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) February 22, 2024

BREAKING REPORT: ⚠️ United States CELL PHONE OUTAGES are being reported across multiple service providers including AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and US Cellular.. DEVELOPING.. Some reports now indicating a possible “Cyber Attack On Our Nation” that may have began early Thursday… — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) February 22, 2024

I don’t know the cause of the AT&T outage But I do know it will be 100 times worse when #China launches a cyber attack on America on the eve of a #Taiwan invasion And it won’t be just cell service they hit, it will be your power, your water and your bank — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 22, 2024

Reuters reported the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it was investigating the outage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.