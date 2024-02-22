Thousands of AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile Customers Hit By Cellular Outage Across America, Sparking Fears of a Possible Cyber Attack – Some Cannot Even Make Emergency Calls

by
Credit: DownDetector

Tens of thousands of cell phone users have experienced outages this morning for their home phone, internet, and mobile phone services. The shocking number of interruptions is sparking fear of a possible cyber attack.

The outages reportedly began around 4 am Eastern time and also affected thousands of customers with Verizon, T-Mobile, and US Cellular. Cricket, which is also part of AT&T, reported having 11,000 customers affected.

The most significant number of issues, though, was reported by AT&T users, which spiked at 31,931 reports at 4:30 am before again jumping to 71,000 at 8 AM.

Credit: DownDetector/Daily Mail

AT&T said in a statement they are working to restore service and asking them to use Wi-Fi.

Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored.’

Some customers have revealed their phones are stuck in SOS mode, meaning that users can only make calls to emergency services. But some 911 centers are also unable to receive calls.

One tech expert thinks this could be a possible cyber attack, saying he “can’t imagine this is incompetence or a single node failure.”

Others are also expressing similar concern over the outage, especially given the vulnerability of our power grid.

Reuters reported the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it was investigating the outage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.